Dudley reaches milestone as Tigers defeat Braves

Menahga's Lindsay Hendrickson (12) looked to tip the ball over the block attempt by Nevis' Hannah Anderson (9) and Jessica Swanda (3) during last Saturday night's match. Vance Carlson / Enterprise

While Andrea Dudley reached a milestone on the offensive end, it was Nevis' scrappy defense that sparked a 3-1 win over Menahga last Saturday night at Nevis.

Dudley tallied 31 set assists to surpass 1,000 for her career and the Tigers used 103 digs to rally for a 21-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-16 victory.

In Set 1, Nevis used a pair of kills by Hannah Anderson and seven service points by Madisyn Lucas and Cielo Mooney to jump out to an 8-1 lead. Kills by Menahga's Lindsay Hendrickson, Samantha Sabin, Aimee Lake, Olivia Yliniemi and Leah Schwartz cut the gap to 10-8. Kills by Hendrickson and Lake were offset by a kill by Montana Baker and a block by Anderson as the Tigers clung to a 15-13 lead. The Braves closed the set with a 12-6 run behind kills by Lake and Schwartz, an ace serve by Madi Marjamaa, and three more kills by Schwartz. Ashley Pyburn and Emma Bliss had kills during that stretch to help Dudley reach 1,000 set assists.

The Tigers again took control early in Set 2 as a kill by Bliss, a kill and block by Anderson, and three kills by Pyburn led to a 10-4 advantage. Kills by Yliniemi and Hendrickson and a kill and tip by Lake helped Menahga pull to within 14-11. A kill and tip by Anderson and kills by Baker and Bliss extended Nevis' lead to 21-14 before a block by Anderson and an ace serve by Lucas evened the match.

Set 3 was tied at 11-11 before Vanessa Byer took over at the service line. The Braves used kills by Lake and Yliniemi, three kills by Schwartz and a kill by Hendrickson for a 10-7 lead before Mooney served an ace and three points for an 11-11 tie. Byer followed with four aces during a 7-0 run as the Tigers claimed a 19-11 edge. A kill by Yliniemi and two kills by Schwartz were offset by a block by Baker and a kill by Anderson as Nevis closed out that set.

The Braves again battled to an 11-11 tie in Set 4 before Byer's serving gave Nevis the lead for good. A tip by Hendrickson and kill by Yliniemi led Menahga while kills by Anderson, Jessica Swanda and Pyburn and a tip by Dudley led the Tigers in the early going. Byer then served three points, aided by an Anderson kill, to give Nevis a 14-11 advantage. Kills by Lake and Hendrickson were offset by another tip by Dudley, a block by Pyburn and an ace serve by Anderson as Nevis held a 17-12 advantage. Following a kill by Lake, the Tigers ended the match as Pyburn served an ace and four points and Baker pounded down a kill.

Anderson had 15 kills, Lucas served 13 points and Byer had five ace serves and 11 points to lead Nevis' offense. Anderson's 17 digs and five blocks, Byer's 38 digs and Mooney's 21 digs led the defense as the Tigers improved to 7-9.

"The team is starting to gel and come together as a team," said Nevis head coach Heidi Wormley. "You learn a lot as a team when you play tough competition. We have great moments and then not-so-great moments. We are learning and building. I'm very proud of them."

Schwartz finished with 16 kills, Aimee Lake had eight kills, and Yliniemi and Hendrickson had seven kills each. Marjamaa tallied 38 set assists while Alyana Lake's 29 digs and Schwartz's 18 digs led the defense as the Braves fell to 8-11 on the season.

"The season is going well. About 75 to 80 percent of our practice time is focused on ball control. That was one of our main focuses at the beginning of the season. As a team we have improved a lot in this area," said Menahga head coach Isaiah Hahn. "I am very proud of the girls on how hard they work, both on and off the court. They continue to come to practice day in and day out wanting to get better. We do not have the tallest team, but we are a very scrappy team with a lot of heart."

Nevis statistics

Serving: Dudley 9 for 10, Mooney 16 for 16 (1 ace), Anderson 17 for 17 (1 ace), Lucas 17 fo r19 (1 ace), Pyburn 13 for 14 (1 ace), Byer 18 for 19 (5 aces).

Service points: Lucas 13, Byer 11, Anderson 9, Mooney 8, Pyburn 6, Dudley 2.

Attacks: Seanda 12 (2 kills), Dudley 4 (3 kills), Mooney 3, Anderson 51 (15 kills), Pyburn 23 (5 kills), Baker 20 (6 kills), Bliss 9 (4 kills).

Set assists: Dudley 31, Mooney 1, Byer 1.

Digs: Byer 38, Mooney 21, Anderson 17, Dudley 8, Lucas 7, Baker 5, Pyburn 3, Bliss 3, Swanda 1.

Blocks: Anderson 5, Pyburn 2, Baker 2.

Serve receive: Swanda 1 for 1, Dudley 1 for 1, Mooney 9 for 9, Anderson 8 for 8, Lucas 9 for 9, Pyburn 5 for 5, Baker 2 for 2, Byer 20 for 21, Bliss 1 for 1.

Menahga statistics

Kills: Schwartz 16, Ai. Lake 8, Yliniemi 7, Hendrickson 7, Sabin 2, Marjamaa 2.

Set assists: Marjamaa 38, Yliniemi 1, Hendrickson 1, Ai. Lake 1.

Service points: Hendrickson 10, Schwartz 6, Ai. Lake 5 (1 ace), Al. Lake 4, Marjamaa 3 (1 ace), Kako 2..

Digs: Al. Lake 29, Schwartz 18, Ai. Lake 9, Marjamaa 6, Yliniemi 4, Hendrickson 4, Kako 2.