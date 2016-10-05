Anderson powers Tigers past Wolves

Hannah Anderson's 18 kills and 20 digs sparked the Nevis volleyball team to a 3-0 Northland Conference win over Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Thursday night at Walker.

Jessica Swanda and Emma Bliss added five kills each and Cielo Mooney served three aces and 18 points in the Tigers' 25-8, 25-6, 29-27 victory. Madisyn Lucas added two aces and 15 points while Andrea Dudley had 34 set assists.

Vanessa Byer led the way with 25 digs and Lucas added 20 digs as the Tigers improved to 4-0 in conference matches and 6-0 overall.

The Wolves fell to 4-1 in the conference and 9-5 overall.

Nevis statistics

Serving: Dudley 7 for 7, Mooney 23 for 24 (3 aces), Anderson 8 for 9, Lucas 18 for 19 (2 aces), Pyburn 8 for 9 (1 ace), Byer 8 for 9.

Service points: Mooney 18, Lucas 15, Pyburn 5, Anderson 4, Byer 4, Dudley 2.

Attacks: Swanda 11 (5 kills), Dudley 5 (4 kills), Mooney 2 (1 kill), Anderson 36 (18 kills), Lucas 1, Pyburn 12 (4 kills), Baker 8 (4 kills), Byer 5 (2 kills), Bliss 8 (5 kills).

Set assists: Dudley 34, Mooney 2, Anderson 2, Lucas 1.

Digs: Byer 25, Lucas 20, Anderson 20, Mooney 9, Dudley 8, Pyburn 4, Baker 3, Swanda 1.

Blocks: Swanda 1, Anderson 1.

Serve receive: Mooney 9 for 9, Anderson 2 for 2, Lucas 7 for 7, Pyburn 1 for 1, Baker 3 for 3, Byer 12 for 12, Bliss 1 for 1.