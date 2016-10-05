DeWulf leads Nevis past Ogilvie

Nevis took over sole possession of first place in the District 9 North Gold 9-man football standings with a hard-fought 20-12 victory over Ogilvie Friday night at Nevis.

Jack DeWulf rushed 23 times for 260 yards and three touchdowns and threw for another 99 yards as the Tigers finished with 428 yards in offense.

DeWulf opened the scoring with an 85-yard TD run and hit Griffin Chase on the conversion for an 8-0 lead with :18 remaining in the first quarter. That was the only scoring in the first half.

After Ogilvie scored on a 2-yard TD run with 9:32 to play in the third quarter, DeWulf scored on a 15-yard run to give the Tigers a 14-6 lead with 2:07 left in the third quarter.

Ogilvie cut the gap to 14-12 on a 6-yard TD run with 6:48 to play before DeWulf sealed the win with a 1-yard TD run with :56 remaining.

Andrew Dudley caught two passes for 85 yards and Kyle Schmidt added 51 yards on 12 carries as Nevis improved to 2-0 in the district and 5-0 overall. Ogilvie fell to 2-1 in district games and 3-2 overall.

Tucker Roehl led Nevis' defense with eight solo tackles and four assists while Jack Landquist had six solo tackles, six assists and a fumble recovery. Dylan Queenan had six solo tackles and four assists while DeWulf and Chase intercepted passes.

Nevis travels to Hill City/Northland for another district game this Friday night.

Hill City fell to 2-3 on the season with a 62-8 loss to Ely while Isle defeated Onamia 58-3 in the other district games. Hill City is 1-1 against district opponents, Isle is 1-2 in the district and 2-3 overall and Onamia is 0-2 in district play and 0-5 overall.

Waubun joined Nevis atop the Section 6 9-man standings with a 5-0 record after a 54-14 win over Norman County West, which fell to 1-4. Ada-Borup improved to 4-1 with a 58-20 win over Win-E-Mac while Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal defeated Cass Lake 50-12 to improve to 3-2. Rothsay lost to Verndale 57-6 and Laporte received a forfeit win over Park Christian as both those teams are now 1-4. Cass Lake fell to 0-5.

Ogilvie 0 0 6 6...12

Nevis 8 0 6 6...20

NEVIS SCORING

N—J. DeWulf 85 run (Chase pass from J. DeWulf)

N—J. DeWulf 15 run (PAT failed)

N—J. DeWulf 1 run (PAT failed)

NEVIS OFFENSIVE STATISTICS

RUSHING: J. DeWulf 23-260, Schmidt 12-51, Roehl 1-9, Tinnes 3-7, Chase 1-2, Henry 1-0.

PASSING: J. DeWulf 4-11-0 for 99 yards.

RECEIVING: Dudley 2-85, Chase 2-14.

NEVIS DEFENSIVE STATISTICS

SOLO TACKLES: Roehl 8, J. Landquist 6, Queenan 6, Henry 4, Schmidt 4, Tinnes 4, Chase 3, Gross 3, J. DeWulf 2, Soldwisch 1.

ASSISTED TACKLES: Roehl 6, J. Landquist 6, Queenan 4, Schmidt 2, Henry 1, J. DeWulf 1, Tinnes 1, Gross 1.

INTERCEPTIONS: J. DeWulf 1, Chase 1.

RECOVERED FUMBLES: J. Landquist 1.