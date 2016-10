Mooney serves Tigers past Wildcats

Cielo Mooney served six aces and 20 points in leading the Nevis volleyball team to a 3-0 win over Laporte in a Northland Conference match Tuesday night at Nevis.

Vanessa Byer had 29 digs and Hannah Anderson pounded down 12 kills in the Tigers' 28-26, 25-11, 25-13 victory. Ashley Pyburn had seven kills and Andrea Dudley tallied 33 set assists.

On defense, Jessica Swanda made three solo blocks while Madisyn Lucas had 16 digs.

The win lifted the Tigers to 3-0 in the conference and 5-9 overall while Laporte fell to 3-3 in conference matches.

Nevis statistics

Serving: Dudley 11 for 11 (2 aces), Mooney 23 for 26 (6 aces), Anderson 11 for 11, Lucas 9 for 10 (1 ace), Pyburn 12 for 12 (2 ace), Byer 6 for 7.

Service points: Mooney 20, Pyburn 8, Dudley 7, Anderson 7, Lucas 4, Byer 2.

Attacks: Swanda 15 (5 kills), Dudley 4 (3 kills), Mooney 1, Anderson 42 (12 kills), Lucas 2 (1 kill), Pyburn 20 (7 kills), Baker 12 (4 kills), Byer 4 (1 kill), Bliss 9 (3 kills).

Set assists: Dudley 33, Anderson 1.

Digs: Byer 29, Lucas 16, Dudley 10, Mooney 9, Anderson 9, Swanda 5, Pyburn 4, Baker 1, Bliss 1.

Blocks: Swanda 3, Dudley 1, Baker 1.

Serve receive: Swanda 1 for 1, Dudley 1 for 1, Mooney 7 fo r7, Anderson 3 for 3, Lucas 12 for 12, Pyburn 1 for 1, Baker 2 for 2, Byer 19 for 19, Bliss 1 for 1.

Tigers finish 8th

The Tigers finished eighth at last Saturday's 12-team Duluth East tournament.

Nevis defeated Ashland (25-21, 25-16) and lost to Grand Rapids (25-10, 25-22) in pool play and lost to Anoka (25-10, 25-22) and Duluth Denfeld (24-26, 25-11, 15-11) in bracket play.

Byer's 51 digs, 23 service points and eight service aces led Nevis. Anderson had 24 kills and Dudley tallied 48 set assists in the four tournament matches.

Nevis statistics vs. Ashland

Serving: Dudley 8 for 8, Mooney 4 for 4, Anderson 4 for 4, Lucas 12 for 13 (2 aces), Pyburn 8 for 8 (1 ace), Byer 12 for 12 (2 aces).

Service points: Byer 10, Lucas 9, Dudley 6, Pyburn 6, Anderson 2, Mooney 1.

Attacks: Swanda 7 (3 kills), Dudley 2 (1 kill), Heide 2, Mooney 2 (1 kill), Anderson 16 (5 kills), Pyburn 9 (3 kills), Baker 8 (2 kills), Byer 1, Bliss 7 (4 kills).

Set assists: Dudley 14.

Digs: Byer 15, Mooney 7, Anderson 5, Pyburn 5, Dudley 4, Lucas 4, Baker 3, Pohl 1, Bliss 1.

Blocks: Anderson 1.

Serve receive: Pohl 0 for 1, Mooney 2 for 2, Anderson 4 for 5, Lucas 1 for 1, Pyburn 2 for 4, Baker 5 for 5, Byer 7 for 8, Bliss 1 for 1.

Nevis statistics vs. Grand Rapids

Serving: Dudley 9 for 9 (1 ace), Mooney 4 for 5 (2 aces), Anderson 4 for 4, Lucas 5 for 5, Pyburn 2 for 2, Byer 10 fo r10 (2 aces).

Service points: Byer 7, Dudley 5, Mooney 2, Anderson 2, Lucas 2.

Attacks: Swanda 6 (1 kill), Dudley 1, Heide 7 (2 kills), Mooney 1, Anderson 17 (5 kills), Lucas 2 (1 kill), Pyburn 8 (2 kills), Baker 7 (1 kill), Byer 3, Bliss 2.

Set assists: Dudley 7, Anderson 3.

Digs: Byer 13, Anderson 6, Dudley 3, Lucas 3, Mooney 2, Baker 2, Heide 1.

Blocks: Baker 1.

Serve receive: Dudley 1 for 1, Heide 1 for 1, Mooney 4 for 5, Anderson 1 for 1, Lucas 7 for 7, Pyburn 2 for 3, Baker 1 for 1, Byer 14 for 16.

Nevis statistics vs. Anoka

Serving: Dudley 5 for 5, Mooney 1 for 2, Anderson 3 for 3, Lucas 5 for 6, Pyburn 8 for 8, Baker 0 for 1, Byer 7 for 8 (3 aces).

Service points: Pyburn 5, Byer 5, Lucas 3, Dudley 2.

Attacks: Swanda 2 (1 kill), Dudley 2 (1 kill), Heide 6 (3 kills), Mooney 1, Anderson 11 (2 kills), Pyburn 12 (3 kills), Baker 14 (3 kills), Byer 3 (1 kill), Bliss 5 (2 kills).

Set assists: Anderson 9, Dudley 5.

Digs: Anderson 11, Byer 9, Dudley 5, Lucas 5, Pyburn 5, Mooney 3, Heide 1.

Serve receive: Heide 3 for 3, Mooney 9 for 10, Anderson 6 for 6, Lucas 7 fo r8, Pyburn 7 for 7, Baker 2 for 3, Byer 6 for 6.

Nevis statistics vs. Denfeld

Serving: Dudley 9 for 9 (1 ace), Mooney 6 for 6, Anderson 6 for 7, Lucas 9 for 9 (1 ace), Pyburn 6 for 9, Byer 8 for 8 (1 ace).

Service points: Dudley 4, Pyburn 4, Lucas 3, Anderson 2, Mooney 1, Byer 1.

Attacks: Swanda 1, Dudley 3 (1 kill), Heide 4 (2 kills), Mooney 1, Anderson 29 (12 kills), Pyburn 14 (8 kills), Baker 13 (2 kills), Byer 4, Bliss 14 (5 kills).

Set assists: Dudley 22, Anderson 3.

Digs: Byer 14, Dudley 8, Pyburn 8, Lucas 7, Bliss 6, Mooney 5, Anderson 4, Baker 2, Heide 1.

Blocks: Baker 1.

Serve receive: Dudley 1 for 1, Heide 3 for 3, Mooney 4 for 7, Anderson 2 for 2, Lucas 8 for 8, Pyburn 11 for 11, Baker 5 for 6, Byer 11 for 12.