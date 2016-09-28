Tigers control net in win over Blackduck

The Nevis volleyball team controlled the net with 40 kills and 12 blocks in a 3-0 Northland Conference win over Blackduck Thursday night at Nevis.

Hannah Anderson's 15 kills and three blocks and Vanessa Byer's three ace serves and 16 service points led the Tigers to a 25-13, 25-15, 25-19 victory.

Ashley Pyburn and Montana Baker had seven kills each, Jessica Swanda had six kills, Pyburn and Andrea Dudley served 10 points each, and Dudley tallied 37 set assists. Emma Bliss also had three solo blocks while Anderson's 21 digs, Byer's 19 digs, Cielo Mooney's 11 digs and Madisyn Lucas' 11 digs led the defense.

The win lifted Nevis to 2-0 in the conference and 3-6 overall while Blackduck fell to 0-4 in conference matches and 4-8 overall.

Nevis statistics

Serving: Dudley 14 for 14 (1 ace), Mooney 11 for 11, Anderson 6 for 7, Lucas 5 for 6, Pyburn 13 for 13 (2 aces), Byer 21 for 23 (3 aces).

Service points: Byer 16, Dudley 10, Pyburn 10, Mooney 6, Anderson 2, Lucas 1.

Attacks: Swanda 20 (6 kills), Dudley 5 (3 kills), Anderson 34 (15 kills), Lucas 2, Pyburn 16 (7 kills), Baker 23 (7 kills), Byer 1, Bliss 6 (2 kills).

Set assists: Dudley 37, Anderson 1.

Digs: Anderson 21, Byer 19, Mooney 11, Lucas 11, Pyburn 8, Bliss 5, Baker 4, Swanda 2, Dudley 2, Pohl 1.

Blocks: Anderson 3, Bliss 3, Swanda 2, Pyburn 2, Baker 2.