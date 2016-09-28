Tigers roll to another impressive victory

Jack DeWulf accounted for five touchdowns and the defense didn't allow a score until the final play of the game as Nevis remained undefeated with a 42-6 9-man football victory at Silver Bay Friday night.

DeWulf completed 7 of 11 passes for 238 yards and three TDs and rushed nine times for 80 yards and two TDs as the Tigers improved to 4-0 this season.

DeWulf hit Zach Henry on a 40-yard TD pass and ran in the conversion as Nevis led 8-0 at the 2:24 mark of the first quarter.

DeWulf's 10-yard TD run and conversion pass to Henry with 11:46 to play in the second quarter and DeWulf's 95-yard TD pass to Andrew Dudley and conversion pass to Tom Wormley at the 6:24 mark gave Nevis a 24-0 lead at the half.

The Tigers pushed their lead to 36-0 after the third quarter on DeWulf's 5-yard TD run at the 10:48 mark and 45-yard TD pass to Griffin Chase at the 8:04 mark.

Tucker Roehl's 1-yard TD run made it 42-0 with 10:40 to play.

Tanner Ketola scored on a 4-yard TD run as time expired as Silver Bay avoided the shutout.

Kyle Schmidt rushed nine times for 85 yards and Logan Tinnes had eight carries for 61 yards as the Tigers rushed for 250 yards. Dudley caught two passes for 106 yards and Chase caught three passes for 86 yards as Nevis finished with 488 yards in offense.

Defensively, Schmidt and Tinnes had seven solo tackles each while Patrick Kuhn made six solo stops. Luke DeWulf, Chase and Tinnes intercepted passes for the Tigers, who have outscored their opponents 188-28 so far this season.

Nevis was rated No. 8 in last week's state 9-man poll. Silver Bay, which was rated No. 7 in the first two state polls and No. 12 in last week's poll, fell to 2-2.

"The defense has been amazing this year," said Nevis head coach Shawn Klimek. "The guys work hard during the off-season and they play hard for each other and are a very unselfish team."

Nevis will host Ogilvie this Friday night at 7.

In other District 9 North Gold games, Ogilvie defeated Isle 44-16 and Hill City/Northland defeated Onamia 60-8. Ogilvie is now 3-1, Hill City improved to 2-2, Isle fell to 1-3 and Onamia fell to 0-4.

Waubun defeated Ada-Borup 27-6 to improve to 4-0 and join Nevis atop the Section 6 9-man standings. Ada-Borup fell to 3-1. Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal defeated Win-E-Mac 36-0, Norman County West defeated Cass Lake 36-6 and Rothsay defeated Underwood 36-20 as all three teams improved to 1-3. Laporte lost to Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 56-12 to join Cass Lake at 0-4.

Nevis 8 16 12 6...42

Silver Bay 0 0 0 6...6

SCORING

N—Henry 40 pass from J. DeWulf (J. DeWulf run)

N—J. DeWulf 10 run (Henry pass from J. DeWulf)

N—Dudley 95 pass from J. DeWulf (Wormley pass from J. DeWulf)

N—J .DeWulf 5 run (run failed)

N—Chase 45 pass from J. DeWulf (run failed)

N—Roehl 1 run (run failed)

SB—Ketola 4 run (No PAT attempt)

NEVIS OFFENSIVE STATISTICS

RUSHING: Schmidt 9-85, J. DeWulf 9-80, Tinnes 8-61, Roehl 5-20, Braaten 4-4.

PASSING: J. DeWulf 7-11-1 for 238 yards.

RECEIVING: Dudley 2-106, Chase 3-86, Henry 2-43, Wormley 1-3.

NEVIS DEFENSIVE STATISTICS

SOLO TACKLES: Schmidt 7, Tinnes 7, Kuhn 6, Gross 4, J. Landquist 4, Henry 3, Roehl 3, M. Landquist 2, Braatan 2, Queenan 2, Reese 2, L. DeWulf 1, J. DeWulf 1, Viet 1, Wormley 1, Andress 1.

ASSISTED TACKLES: J. DeWulf 2, M. Landquist 1, Schmidt 1, Tinnes 1, Gross 1, Kahlstorf 1, J. landquist 1, Wormley 1, Andress 1.

INTERCEPTIONS: L. DeWulf 1, Chase 1, Tinnes 1.