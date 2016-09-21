Anderson leads way as Tigers rally for win

Hannah Anderson's 20 digs, 11 kills and 10 service points rallied the Nevis volleyball team to a 3-1 Northland Conference win over Pine River-Backus Thursday night.

Jessica Swanda, Ashley Pyburn and Montana Baker added five kills each as the Tigers posted a 11-25, 26-24, 27-25, 25-18 victory at Pine River.

Andrea Dudley served two aces and had 30 set assists and 10 digs while Vanessa Byer added 19 digs as the Tigers improved to 2-5 in their conference opener.

Miah Hansen's 22 kills and five blocks, Annie Semmler's 34 set assists and six blocks, and Alyssa Semmler's 13 kills and seven blocks led PR-B, which fell to 1-1 in conference matches and 7-3 overall.

Nevis statistics

Serving: Dudley 12 for 12 (2 aces), Mooney 14 for 16 (1 ace), Anderson 16 for 16 (1 ace), ucas 11 for 11 (1 ace), Pyburn 16 for 17, Byer 16 for 16 (1 ace).

Service points: Anderson 10, Pyburn 9, Byer 9, Mooney 8, Dudley 7, Lucas 3.

Attacks: Swanda 20 (5 kills), Dudley 3 (1 kill), Mooney 1, Anderson 30 (11 kills), Lucas 2, Pyburn 14 (5 kills), Baker 25 (5 kills), Byer 3, Bliss 9 (3 kills).

Set assists: Dudley 30.

Digs: Anderson 20, Byer 19, Dudley 10, Bliss 9, Mooney 7, Pyburn 5, Lucas 4, Baker 4, Swanda 1.

Blocks: Pyburn 1, Bliss 1.