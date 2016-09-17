Volkmann, Miron spark Wolverines past Tigers

Casey Volkmann and Ellie Miron combined for 33 kills as the Wadena-Deer Creek volleyball team defeated Nevis Tuesday night at Wadena.

Volkmann's 19 kills, Miron's 14 kills, Ashley Adams' 32 set assists and Lila Lohmiller's 22 digs led the Wolverines to a 25-23, 25-22, 25-20 victory.

Hannah Anderson's eight kills and Ashley Pyburn's seven kills led Nevis. Vanessa Byer served two aces, Jessica Swanda had two blocks, and Andrea Dudley tallied 26 set assists. Cielo Mooney (9), Anderson (8), Madisyn Lucas (8) and Byer (8) combined for 33 digs as the Tigers fell to 1-5 on the season..

The Tigers finished fourth at last Saturday's Becker tournament. After opening with a win over Eden Valley-Watkins (27-25, 18-25, 15-12), the Tigers lost matches to Becker (25-18, 19-25, 17-15) and West Lutheran (25-15, 21-25, 15-12) to complete pool play before EV-W prevailed 25-20, 25-17 in the third-place match.

Nevis statistics vs. W-DC

Serving: Dudley 9 for 10, Mooney 7 for 9, Anderson 13 for 13, Lucas 11 for 11 (1 ace), Pyburn 10 for 11, Byer 13 for 14 (2 aces).

Service points: Anderson 8, Byer 8, Dudley 5, Lucas 4, Mooney 3, Pyburn 3.

Attacks: Swanda 9 (4 kills), Dudley 2 (2 kills), Mooney 1 (1 kill), Anderson 19 (8 kills), Lucas 2, Pyburn 21 (7 kills), Baker 22 (4 kills), Byer 2, Bliss 11 (5 kills).

Set assists: Dudley 26, Anderson 4.

Blocks: Swanda 2, Anderson 1, Pyburn 1.

Digs: Mooney 9, Anderson 8, Lucas 8, Byer 8, Pyburn 5, Dudley 4, Swanda 3, Baker 1, Bliss 1.