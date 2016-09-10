UNC, Nevis listed in state football polls

United North Central and Nevis were among the local teams listed in the first Minnesota high school football polls.

Despite a 14-6 loss to Park Rapids in the season opener, UNC was rated No. 19 in the state Class AA poll. Barnesville (No. 4), Bagley (No. 12), Hawley (No. 14) and Ottertail Central (No. 17) were also listed. Caledonia was rated No. 1.

In the Class 9-man poll, Nevis and Ada-Borup were tied for the No. 16 spot while Grand Meadow held the top spot. Waubun (No. 4), Kelliher-Northome (No. 13) and Clearbrook-Gonvick (No. 14) were also listed.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton was rated No. 3 and Pequot Lakes was tied for the No. 9 spot in the state Class AAA poll. Pierz was rated No. 1.

Fergus Falls (No. 13), Detroit Lakes (No. 15) and Thief River Falls (No. 16) were listed in the state Class AAAA poll. South St. Paul was rated No. 1.

Park Rapids played Thief River Falls Friday night and will play at Detroit Lakes on Sept. 23, will host Pequot Lakes on Oct. 7 and will travel to Fergus Falls on Oct. 14.