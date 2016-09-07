Tigers rack up 530 offensive yards in rout

Jack DeWulf rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns and threw for another 77 yards and a TD in leading Nevis to a 66-16 win over Bigfork in the season opener Friday night. Vance Carlson / Enterprise

Nevis scored touchdowns on the first six possessions of the first half in building a 46-0 lead in coasting to a 66-16 9-man football win over Bigfork in the season opener Friday night at Nevis.

The Tigers finished with 530 yards in offense in a dominating win.

Nevis jumped out to a 32-0 lead after the first quarter behind Jack DeWulf's 29-yard TD run at the 10:47 mark, Kyle Schmidt's 8-yard TD run at the 8:39 mark, DeWulf's 50-yard TD run at the 5:10 mark and Andrew Dudley's 59-yard TD reception from DeWulf at the 2:31 mark. Tinnes ran in two conversions, Schmidt ran in a conversion and Griffin Chase caught a conversion pass from DeWulf.

The Tigers added two more scores in the second quarter as Luke DeWulf hit Chase on a 9-yard scoring route at the 11:54 mark and Darrin Keezer scored from 3 yards out at the 5:44 mark. Schmidt ran in a conversion as Nevis led 46-0 at the half.

Tinnes opened the second half with a 10-yard TD run and Luke DeWulf scored on a 1-yard run with 11:54 to play to push the lead to 60-0.

After Bigfork scored on back-to-back possessions, Luke DeWulf concluded the scoring with a 46-yard TD run.

Jack DeWulf rushed seven times for 119 yards and completed 4 of 6 passes for 77 yards. Luke DeWulf rushed seven times for 77 yards and completed 3 of 6 passes for 33 yards. Keezer added 75 yards on 15 carries and Tucker Roehl added 68 yards on six carries as the Tigers compiled 420 yards on the ground.

Tinnes and Ben Soldwisch led the Tigers' defense with five solo tackles each while Schmidt had four solo tackles. Nevis forced three turnovers with Michael Landquist and Luke DeWulf intercepting passes and Liam Andress recovering a fumble.

Bigfork 0 0 0 16...16

Nevis 32 14 8 12....66

NEVIS SCORING

N—J. DeWulf 29 run (Tinnes run)

N—Schmidt 8 run (Schmidt run)

N—J. DeWulf 50 run (Tinnes run)

N—Dudley 59 pass from J. DeWulf (Chase pass from J. DeWulf)

N—Chase 9 pass from L. DeWulf (Schmidt run)

N—Keezer 3 run (PAT failed)

N—Tinnes 10 run (PAT failed)

N—L. DeWulf 1 run (PAT failed)

N—L. DeWulf 46 run (PAT failed)

NEVIS OFFENSIVE STATISTICS

RUSHING: J. DeWulf 7-119, L. DeWulf 7-77, Keezer 15-75, Roehl 6-68, Tinnes 6-42, Schmidt 7-27, Henry 1-11, Funk 1-1.

PASSING: J. DeWulf 4-6 for 77 yards; L. DeWulf 3-6 for 33 yards.

RECEIVING: Chase 3-22, Henry 2-22, Dudley 1-59, Sherman 1-7.

NEVIS DEFENSIVE STATISTICS

SOLO TACKLES: Tinnes 5, Kuhn 5, Soldwisch 5, Schmidt 4, Gross 2, J. Landquist 2, Wormley 2, Queenan 2, L. deWulf 1, Roehl 1, Chase 1, Dudley 1.

ASSISTED TACKLES: Kihn 2, Sherman 1, Dudley 1, Gross 1, Keezer 1, Queenan 1.

INTERCEPTIONS: M. Landquist 1, L. DeWulf 1.

FUMBLE RECOVERIES: Andress 1.