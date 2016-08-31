Tigers seek return trip to section title match

With five regulars returning, head coach Heidi Wormley likes the chances of the Nevis volleyball team to repeat as Northland Conference champions and return to the Section 5A championship match.

A year ago, the Tigers repeated as conference champs by going 6-0 and earned the No. 1 seed in the East B bracket for the section tournament. Wins over Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, Onamia and Braham sent Nevis to the section title match where Verndale prevented the Tigers from advancing to the state Class A tournament.

Three key players from last year's team that went 21-10 must be replaced. Hannah Bliss led the Tigers with 444 kills, 82 blocks and 34 ace serves and ended her career with 1,017 career kills as a hitter. Bliss also served 159 points and had 154 digs. Allison Booker tallied 166 kills, 26 ace serves, 145 service points and 304 digs as an outside hitter. Jordyn Lucas had 27 ace serves, 163 service points and 312 digs as a defensive specialist. All three earned all-conference honors.

"All three have been a big part of our program for the last three to four years as starters," said Wormley. "It will be difficult to replace the talent and experience that these athletes provided."

Being counted on to lead the Tigers to another successful season are the five returning regulars: seniors Hannah Anderson, Cielo Mooney and Vanna Byer, and sophomores Andrea Dudley and Ashley Pyburn. Anderson was an all-conference player while Mooney, Byer and Dudley received all-conference honorable mention honors.

Anderson played in 95 sets and put 429 of 442 serves in play with 27 aces and 281 points. Anderson also had 48 set assists, 190 kills, 236 digs and 32 blocks as a middle and outside hitter.

Mooney played in 95 sets and compiled 128 service points by putting 198 of 240 serves in play with 25 aces and 128 points. Mooney, a defensive specialist, also had 256 digs.

Byer played in 93 sets as a libero and led the team with 487 digs. Byer put 124 of 132 serve sin play with 10 aces and 63 points.

Dudley was the Tigers' starting setter, leading the team with 773 set assists while adding 31 kills and 214 digs. Dudley also put 368 of 378 serves in play with 24 aces and 215 points in 95 sets.

Pyburn served as a middle and outside hitter in 92 sets and had 59 kills, 61 digs and 28 blocks.

Also returning after seeing varsity time last season are seniors Madisyn Lucas (37 digs in 35 sets as a defensive specialist) and Emma Bliss (nine kills in 36 sets as an outside hitter) and junior Montana Baker (13 kills, 49 digs in 51 sets as an outside hitter).

Also being counted on to help out on varsity are senior defensive specialist Brea Pohl, sophomore outside hitter Jessica Swanda and freshman outside hitter Kia Heide.

Providing depth for the Tigers this season will be junior Viviana Viloria (defensive specialist); sophomores Eleannor Roehl (middle hitter), Ashley Johnson (right-side hitter), Nicole Kalla (middle hitter), Alyssa Byer (defensive specialist), Janesa Felt (middle hitter), Karly Baker (defensive specialist) and Autumn Vogel (defensive specialist); and freshman Cora Umthun (defensive specialist).

"We will really need to rely on our returning starters and letterwinners. Our younger players are growing as players every day and they will be major contributors to our team this season," said Wormley, who will be assisted by Karly Drury, Taylor Drury and Jackie White. "I really believe that our strength will be our team. Individuals will rise up and have great games and seasons, but volleyball is a team game and you lose as a team and win as a team."

Wormley expects the Tigers to battle Pine River-Backus, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley and Laporte for top honors in the conference. Section 5A is loaded with Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (No. 7), Verndale (No. 8) and Braham (No. 11) all ranked in the pre-season state Class A poll. Wormley is hoping her team will be able to contend with those teams at the end of the season.

"We will need to play well and improve all season," said Wormley. "Our conference has become stronger each year, so our conference will have some great competition. Every year our section has been competitive. Last season we played well and reached the section championship game. I would count us as a contender in the section once again."