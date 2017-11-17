Panthers serve up a successful season

This fall, the Panthers did the exact same thing by going 11-11 in dual meets, being eliminated by Roseau in the section semifinals and having junior Natalie Kinkel qualify for her first state tournament. Having Kinkel claim runner-up honors in singles at the section tournament gave the Panthers a representative at the state tournament for the 10th year in a row.

"I thought the season went well," said Park Rapids head coach Brianne Morris. "The girls competed well against most teams and it was fun to watch the growth over the season."

The Panthers opened the season with losses to Minnewaska Area (5-2) and Mound Westonka (5-0) before the third match of the North-South Challenge was rained out.

At the Park Rapids Invitational, the Panthers tied Moorhead for second place with 16 points as Minnewaska Area topped the eight-team field with 32 points.

After a 4-3 loss to Fergus Falls, the Panthers went on a three-match winning streak by defeating Yellow Medicine East (4-3), Parkers Prairie (7-0) and Sauk Centre (4-3).

Park Rapids dropped matches to Crookston (5-2) and Pequot Lakes (6-1 in the Mid-State Conference opener) before putting together a five-match winning streak starting with a win over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle (6-1) and following with conference victories over Detroit Lakes (4-3), Crosby-Ironton (7-0), Wadena-Deer Creek (7-0) and Staples-Motley (4-3).

Perham/New York Mills handed the Panthers a 5-2 loss in another conference dual before Pequot Lakes claimed the conference title with 44 points at the Mid-State tournament. Perham/New York Mills was second with 35 points while the Panthers took third with 33 points.

Park Rapids closed the regular season with a 6-1 loss to Thief River Falls, a 5-2 win over East Grand Forks, a 6-1 loss to Crookston, a 7-0 loss to Roseau, a 6-1 loss to Pequot Lakes (to end the conference season with a 4-3 record) and a 7-0 win over Parkers Prairie. Park Rapids also took fourth at the four-team Thief River Falls Invitational with 4 points as Roseau won the team title with 17 points.

Going 5-4 against section teams and 10-10 during the regular season gave the Panthers the No. 4 seed for the Section 8A tournament. Park Rapids opened with a 4-3 win over No. 5 Staples-Motley before having the season end with a 6-1 loss to No. 1 Roseau, which went on to defeat No. 2 Perham/New York Mills 6-1 in the section championship match. Roseau lost both matches at state to end the season rated No. 10 in the final state Class A poll.

Kinkel entered the individual portion of the section tournament as the No. 2 seed in singles and rebounded from a loss to No. 1 Jodi Ostroski of Roseau in the finals to defeat Staples-Motley's Kelsi Peterson in a true-second match to qualify for state. Kinkel capped off the season by going 1-2 in her state debut.

"I thought Natalie did really well," said Morris. "She's put in a lot of hours in the off-season to be able to play at state, so it was fun to see that work pay off."

In addition to Kinkel, the Panthers received solid contributions from seniors Tori Hilmanowski and Olivia Wallace; juniors Kendra Coborn, Chloe Johnson, Gracie Eischens and Meagan Powers; sophomores Jada Renneberg; and eighth graders Abby Morris and Rachael Herman this season.

That group led the Panthers to a successful season on the court and in the classroom as Park Rapids received a Gold Academic Award for having a team GPA of at least 3.75 with Hilmanowski and Wallace earning all-state academic honors.

For the season, the Panthers went 19-11 at No. 1 singles, 15-16 at No. 2 singles, 12-18 at No. 3 singles, 10-20 at No. 4 singles, 13-17 at No. 1 doubles, 18-12 at No. 2 doubles and 11-19 at No. 3 doubles.

Kinkel ended the season with a 25-12 overall record, including an 18-8 mark at No. 1 singles. Kinkel earned team MVP honors as well as receiving all-conference honors after winning the Mid-State title at No. 1 singles. Kinkel went 23-11 in singles while adding a 2-1 record at No. 1 doubles.

Hilmanowski finished third at No. 2 singles at the conference tournament to earn Mid-State honors and concluded the season with a 17-15 overall record, including a 1-3 record at No. 1 singles, a 13-6 mark at No. 2 singles and a 3-6 record at No. 1 doubles. Hilmanowski and Morris were the No. 7 seed in doubles for the section tournament, going 1-1. Hilmanowski shared the team's Most Improved Player award.

Wallace earned all-conference honorable mention honors after going 11-17 at five different positions (2-1 at No. 2 singles, 0-1 at No. 3 singles, 8-9 at No. 1 doubles, 1-5 at No. 2 doubles and 0-1 at No. 3 doubles). Wallace teamed with Johnson to finish fifth at the conference tournament at No. 1 doubles and teamed with Coborn to earn the No. 11 seed in doubles for the section tournament. Wallace received the team's Spirit Award.

Coborn was named the team's Most Dedicated Player and Rookie of the Year after posting an 18-13 overall record in her first season playing tennis. Coborn and Eischens finished second at the conference tournament at No. 2 doubles as Coborn ended the season with a 1-2 record at No. 1 doubles and a 17-11 record at No. 2 doubles.

Johnson was the Panthers' other section competitor as the No. 14 seed in singles. Johnson compiled a 12-19 overall record by going 0-6 at No. 2 singles, 1-1 at No. 3 singles, 1-0 at No. 4 singles, 8-10 at No.1 doubles and 2-2 at No. 2 doubles.

Eischens finished the season with a 15-14 overall record, highlighted by a 15-7 record at No. 2 doubles. Eischens also went 0-3 at No. 3 singles, 0-1 at No. 4 singles and 0-3 at No. 3 doubles.

Morris finished the season with an 18-14 record, going 0-3 at No. 2 singles, 12-5 at No. 3 singles and 6-6 at No. 1 doubles.

Powers played mostly No. 4 singles this season, posting a 9-16 record. Powers also went 0-1 at No. 3 singles and 1-1 at No. 3 doubles while placing fifth at No. 4 singles at the conference tournament.

Renneberg and Herman took over the No. 3 doubles spot midway through the season, going 7-11 as partners. Renneberg finished the season with an 11-23 record, going 0-1 at No. 2 singles, 0-8 at No. 3 singles, 1-1 at No. 4 singles, 1-2 at No. 2 doubles and 9-11 at No. 3 doubles while Herman had a 0-1 record at No. 4 singles and 7-13 overall record at No. 3 doubles. That duo finished fifth at No. 3 doubles at the Mid-State meet.

Also seeing varsity time this season were junior Veronica Gauthier (1-0 at No. 3 doubles), sophomore Emma Miller (0-1 at No. 4 singles, 0-1 at No. 2 doubles and 1-4 at No. 3 doubles), and seventh graders Mickey Clark (3-3 at No. 3 doubles) and Morgan Koppleman (3-0 at No. 3 doubles).

Competing on junior varsity were juniors Abby Eystad, Madison Johnson and Kinley Nordin; and freshmen Cassidy Bera, Taylor Dravis and Megan Westby. Nordin received the JV Rookie of the Year and Most Improved Player awards while Miller was named Most Dedicated. Bera received the Team Spirit award.

"It was so fun for us coaches to watch all the new girls come out for tennis," said Morris. "The gains they made in such a short amount of time were amazing."

Looking ahead to next season, the Panthers will have to replace two of their top doubles players in Hilmanowski and Wallace. However, with the return of eight starters and several junior varsity players ready to move up to varsity, Morris is counting on the Panthers to move up in the conference and section standings next fall.

"Every year it is hard to lose our seniors and Tori and Olivia are no exception. They will be missed. They were great leaders and role models for the younger girls. They were very positive and always gave 100 percent at both practice and at meets. They are at the top of our line-up, so replacing them is going to be hard," said Morris. "I'm looking forward to another competitive year in both the conference and section. I'm hoping that the girls put in a lot of time over the summer and we can compete for the section title next year. The girls know that Roseau and a few other teams lost many of their top players, so they have a chance. They are going to have to put the work in to be able to compete for the title."