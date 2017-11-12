Hovelsrud qualifies for state swim meet

Hovelsrud also was the section runner-up in that event last season and went on to place 14th in her state debut with a time of 1:09.31. The Park Rapids senior will make her second state appearance Friday, Nov. 17 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota. The swimming preliminaries will begin at noon with the finals set for Saturday, Nov. 18 at noon.

Led by Hovelsrud's runner-up finish, the Panthers placed fourth at the section meet with 223 points. Bemidji won the section title with 431 points while Detroit Lakes (422) and Grand Rapids (283) followed.

The Panthers just missed qualifying for state in three other events as Analise Smee, Hovelsrud, Ellie Ulvin and Jordan Klemmer took third in the 200 medley relay in 1:55.69 while Ulvin placed third in the 50 freestyle with a 25.11 and fourth in the 100 butterfly with a 1:02.55.

Team scores: Bemidji 431, Detroit Lakes 422, Grand Rapids 283, Park Rapids 223, Fergus Falls 219, Crookston 172, Thief River Falls 120, Perham/New York Mills 117, Fosston/Bagley 78, Warroad/Roseau 68.Individual results200 medley relay: 1, Detroit Lakes (Retz, Gulon, Tracy, E. Henderson), 1:52.34. 2, Fergus Falls (Hubert, Swanson, Childs, Donais), 1:54.60. 3, Park Rapids (Smee, Hovelsrud, E. Ulvin, Klemmer), 1:57.16.200 freestyle: 1, Yartz, DL, 2:00.89. 2, Peterson, DL, 2:04.14. 6, O. Ulvin, PR, 2:11.34. 12, C. Voigt, PR, 2:13.49. 15, Robbins, PR, 2:18.18. 200 individual medley: 1, Tracy, DL, 2:14.09. 2, Childs, FF, 2:17.04. 11, A. Voigt, PR, 2:32.17. 14, Smee, PR, 2:35.17. 24, Kaseman, PR, 2:42.87.50 freestyle: 1, Andersen, B, 24.87. 2, E. Henderson, DL, 24.99. 3, E. Ulvin, PR, 25.11. 8, Klemmer, PR, 26.13. 28, Damar, PR, 28.78.Diving: 1, Disse, DL, 384.30 points. 2, Yliniemi, DL, 375.85. 3, Appert, FF, 372.20. 4, Fischer, PNYM, 359.80.100 butterfly: 1, Tracy, DL, 59.17. 2, Westrum, DL, 1:01.57. 4, E. Ulvin, PR, 1:02.55. 7, Hovelsrud, PR, 1:08.71. 20, Nichols, PR, 1:14.67. 100 freestyle: 1, Andersen, B, 54.31. 2, E. Henderson, DL, 55.38. 9, Klemmer, PR, 57.46. 28, Damar, PR, 1:04.33.500 freestyle: 1, Gulon, DL, 5:24.35. 2, Davis, B, 5:41.05. 6, O. Ulvin, PR, 5:52.64. 8, A. Voigt, PR, 6:07.39. 10, C. Voigt, PR, 5:53.68.200 freestyle relay: 1, Bemidji (Yartz, Vincent, Port, Andersen), 1:42.26. 2, Fergus Falls (Childs, Koeckeritz, Hubert, Donais), 1:44.02. 4, Park Rapids (E. Ulvin, O. Ulvin, A. Voigt, Klemmer), 1:44.79.100 backstroke: 1, MacGregor, C, 1:00.93. 2, Hubert, FF, 1:01.70. 12, Smee, PR, 1:09.35. 18, Robbins, PR, 1:12.02. 22, Kaseman, PR, 1:14.55.100 breaststroke: 1, Gulon, DL, 1:08.56. 2, Hovelsrud, PR, 1:10.54. 17, Nichols, PR, 1:18.43.400 freestyle relay: 1, Detroit Lakes (Gulon, Tracy, Steinke, E. Henderson), 3:42.85. 2, Bemidji, 3:45.93. 9, Park Rapids (O. Ulvin, A. Voigt, C. Voigt, Smee), 4:09.80.