Panthers, Tigers advance in section volleyball tournament

Nevis advanced in the Section 5A tournament with wins over Bertha-Hewitt (25-8, 25-9, 25-11) Thursday night and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (25-15, 25-23, 15-25, 25-18) Friday night at the Tiger Arena. Nevis will carry a 19-10 record into Tuesday night's match against Rush City (21-3) at Aitkin. That match will begin at 6 p.m. The winner of that match will play the winner between Onamia and Pine River-Backus Thursday night (Nov. 2) at 6 p.m. at Little Falls.

