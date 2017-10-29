Panthers, Tigers advance in section volleyball tournament
Park Rapids and Nevis stayed alive with impressive wins in section volleyball tournament play.
Park Rapids, the No. 1 seed in the South, defeated No. 4 Fergus Falls 25-17, 25-19, 25-16 in a Section 8AA match Saturday afternoon at the Area High School gym. The Panthers will carry a 23-2 record into Tuesday night's semifinal match against Pequot Lakes at Walker. That match starts at 7 p.m. Park Rapids defeated Pequot Lakes twice during the regular season. Pequot Lakes, the No. 2 seed in the South, advanced with a 3-2 win over No. 3 Perham. In the North half, No. 1 Roseau eliminated No. 4 Thief River Falls 3-1 and No. 2 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton eliminated No. 3 Hawley 3-0 to advance. Those two teams play Tuesday night at Thief River Falls. The Section 8AA championship match will be played Saturday, Nov. 4 at a site and time to be determined.
Nevis advanced in the Section 5A tournament with wins over Bertha-Hewitt (25-8, 25-9, 25-11) Thursday night and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (25-15, 25-23, 15-25, 25-18) Friday night at the Tiger Arena. Nevis will carry a 19-10 record into Tuesday night's match against Rush City (21-3) at Aitkin. That match will begin at 6 p.m. The winner of that match will play the winner between Onamia and Pine River-Backus Thursday night (Nov. 2) at 6 p.m. at Little Falls.
See Wednesday's edition of the Enterprise for more details from these matches.