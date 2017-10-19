Panthers host invitational, run in ideal conditions

The Panthers ran in ideal conditions in their only home meet of the season at Headwaters Golf Club Monday and ran to a pair of ninth-place finishes in the 20-team field during the annual Park Rapids Invitational.

Park Rapids compiled 212 points in the girls meet with Whitney Steffel leading the way by covering the 5K course in 22:19. Holly Johnson was 26th in 22:29, Haley Pickar finished 29th in 22:37, Julia Harmon was 61st in 24:41 and Alexandra Kirlin finished 74th in 26:11 to comprise the Panthers' team score. Karen Valencia rounded out the Panthers' varsity squad by placing 89th in 32:54.

Kira Sweeney of Staples-Motley led the 90-runner pack in 19:44 while West Central Area claimed the team title with 69 points. East Grand Forks was second with 101 points.

In the boys meet, the Panthers tallied 266 points with Keegan Moses finishing 31st in 18:28 to lead the way. Seth Breitweser was 45th in 19:07, Bryce James finished 48th in 19:13, Will Pickar was 64th in 20:26 and Sam Warne finished 78th in 21:22 to comprise Park Rapids' team score. Ashton Clark (85th in 22:06) and Kaleb Stearns (90th in 22:24) also ran varsity for the Panthers.

Staples-Motley's Emmet Anderson paced the 111-runner field with a winning time of 16:14. Detroit Lakes won the team title with 73 points while Staples-Motley followed with 94 points.

Because of a glitch in the timing system, some of the times for the boys were slower than they actually ran.

"I thought the team did well. They ran well in just about perfect conditions," said Johnson. "Since we race at Bagley pretty early in the season, it's good to go back and check progress. They'll be ready for the section meet and I hope they all have great races."

Girls team scores: West Central Area 69, East Grand Forks 101, Lake Park-Audubon 129, Staples-Motley 148, Detroit Lakes 174, Pelican Rapids 182, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 192, Pequot Lakes 203, Park Rapids 212, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 251, Roseau 340, Breckenridge 348. Incomplete teams: Ada-Borup/Norman County West, Bagley/Fosston, Crookston, Fergus Falls Hillcrest, Frazee, Hawley, Lake of the Woods, West Marshall.

Individual results

1, Kira Sweeney, Staples-Motley, 19:44. 2, Lexi Bright, West Central Area, 19:55. 3, Katherine Geist, Crookston, 20:02. 4, Ellie Morgan, Frazee, 20:37. 5, Abby Syverson, Pelican Rapids, 20:48. 6, Addison Lorber, Staples-Motley, 20:51. 7, Lily Peterson, Lake Park-Audubon, 20:57. 8, Ashley Robben, Staples-Motley, 21:04. 9, Marin Garrett, East Grand Forks, 21:06. 10, Ella Van Kempen, West Central Area, 21:10. 22, Whitney Steffel, Park Rapids, 22:18. 26, Holly Johnson, Park Rapids, 22:29. 29, Haley Pickar, Park Rapids, 22:37. 61, Julia Harmon, Park Rapids, 24:41. 74, Alexandra Kirlin, Park Rapids, 26:11. 89, Karen Valencia, Park Rapids, 32:54. JV: Lydia Bjorklund, Nevis, 26:46; Tori Carrier, Nevis, 29:03.

Boys team scores: Detroit Lakes 73, Staples-Motley 94, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 115, East Grand Forks 120, Breckenridge 136, Pequot Lakes 157, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 189, West Central Area 210, Park Rapids 266, Hawley 276, Frazee 276, Bagley/Fosston 330, Roseau 340, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 365, Lake of the Woods 426, West Marshall 526. Incomplete teams: Crookston, Fergus Falls Hillcrest, Lake Park-Audubon, Pelican Rapids.

Individual results

1, Emmet Anderson, Staples-Motley, 16:14. 2, Jacob Bright, West Central Area, 16:49. 3, Christian Sterton, Ada-Borup/Norman County West, 16:59. 4, Tanner Olson, Detroit Lakes, 17:01. 5, Zach Haire, Breckenridge, 17:04. 6, Cole Nowacki, East Grand Forks, 17:14. 7, Hunter Klimek, Staples-Motley, 17:17. 8, Hunter Gowin, Breckenridge, 17:20. 9, Tyson Mahar, East Grand Forks, 17:22. 10, Jack Van Kempen, West Central Area, 17:24. 31, Keegan Moses, Park Rapids, 18:28. 45, Seth Breitweser, Park Rapids, 19:07. 48, Bryce James, Park Rapids, 19:13. 64, Will Pickar, Park Rapids, 20:26. 78, Sam Warne, Park Rapids, 21:22. 85, Ashton Clark, Park Rapids, 22:06. 90, Kaleb Stearns, Park Rapids, 22:24. JV: Jack McNamee, Nevis, 20:02; Gabe Bagstad, Park Rapids, 22:22; Skylar Hagen, Park Rapids, 23:55; Kyron Wohlenhaus, Park Rapids, 24:09; Zach Rypkema, Nevis, 24:29; Jack Johnson, Nevis, 24:40; Owen Wagner, Park Rapids, 25:36.