Panthers slip past Perham, improve to 16-2

Jaiden McCollum added 12 kills and Kamree Carlson had 10 kills as the Panthers pounded down 54 kills in the match with Kennedy Carlson setting up 50 of those. Park Rapids put 86 of 90 serves in play with Kennedy Carlson and Katelyn Weaver serving two aces each. Weaver led the way with 11 service points.

Kennedy Carlson and Coborn had one ace block each while Kamree Carlson led the way with 21 digs. Coborn (18), Weaver (11), Kortne Byer (9) and McCollum (9) combined for 47 more digs as Park Rapids improved to 8-0 against section teams and 16-2 overall. The Panthers are the top-rated team in the section.

Gabby DeBoer's 17 kills and 22 digs, Hannah Ekse's 14 kills, Laura Alstadt's 12 kills and Lisa Meader's 19 digs led Perham, which fell to 3-5 against section opponents and 13-11 overall.

Park Rapids statistics

Attacks: Ken. Carlson 3, Coborn 33 (14 kills), Kam. Carlson 27 (10 kills), Weaver 10 (4 kills), McCollum 36 (12 kills), Michaelson 28 (14 kills).

Serves: Ken. Carlson 12 for 13 (2 aces), Coborn 11 for 11, Kam. Carlson 12 for 15, Weaver 19 for 19 (2 aces), McCollum 15 for 15, Michaelson 17 for 17.

Service points: Weaver 11, Michaelson 7, Kam. Carlson 6, McCollum 6, Ken. Carlson 5, Coborn 1.

Sets: Ken. Carlson 104 (50 assists), Coborn 7 (1 assist), Kam. Carlson 4 (2 assists), Weaver 3 (1 assist), Byer 2, McCollum 2.

Digs: Kam. Carlson 21, Coborn 18, Weaver 11, Byer 9, McCollum 9, Ken. Carlson 6, Michaelson 4.

Blocks (solo-assists): Ken. Carlson 1-2, Coborn 1-2, McCollum 0-3, Michaelson 0-2, Weaver 0-1.

Serve receive: Byer 13 for 15, Coborn 20 for 21, Kam. Carlson 13 for 13, Weaver 15 for 16, McCollum 12 for 14.

Panthers go 4-1 at Perham

The Panthers advanced to the championship semifinals of the Perham tournament on Oct. 7 by winning four matches before falling to Melrose.

Park Rapids went 3-0 in pool play with wins over Sebeka (25-20, 25-5), Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (25-14, 25-17) and Hawley (25-16, 25-19). The Panthers eliminated Frazee (25-10, 25-13) in the quarterfinals of the championship bracket before being eliminated by Melrose (25-23, 15-25, 17-15) in the semifinals. Sauk Centre defeated Melrose in the championship match.

McCollum's 12 kills, Michaelson's two aces serves and nine service points, and Byer's 10 digs led the Panthers against Sebeka. Kennedy Carlson had 31 set assists on Park Rapids' 33 kills.

Kamree Carlson's 16 kills, McCollum's three ace serves and 10 service points, and Michaelson's 10 digs sparked the Panthers in the win over W-H-A. Park Rapids pounded down 34 kills with Kennedy Carlson setting up 28 of them.

Kamree Carlson's 14 digs and two ace serves led the Panthers against Hawley. Coborn added 10 digs while Kennedy Carlson had 16 set assists on 25 kills. McCollum led the Panthers with six kills.

McCollum's 10 kills, Michaelson's nine service points, Kamree Carlson's there ace serves and Byer's eight digs paced Park Rapids in the win over Frazee. Kennedy Carlson had 25 set assists as the Panthers pounded down 26 kills.

In the loss to Melrose, Kamree Carlson had 13 of the Panthers' 46 kills and tallied 14 digs while Coborn served three aces. Kennedy Carlson had 31 set assists with McCollum and Michaelson adding nine kills apiece.

Park Rapids statistics vs. Sebeka

Attacks: Ken. Carlson 3 (1 kill), Coborn 15 (6 kills), Kam. Carlson 11 (8 kills), McCollum 21 (12 kills), Michaelson 7 (6 kills).

Serves: Byer 7 for 8 (1 ace), Ken. Carlson 5 for 6 (2 aces), Coborn 11 for 11 (1 ace), Kam. Carlson 1 for 2, McCollum 8 for 8 (1 ace), Michaelson 12 for 13 (2 aces).

Service points: Michaelson 9, Coborn 8, Byer 4, Ken. Carlson 4, McCollum 4.

Sets: Ken. Carlson 51 (31 assists), Byer 1, Kam. Carlson 1.

Digs: Byer 10, Coborn 8, Michaelson 7, Kam. Carlson 6, McCollum 4, Ken. Carlson 1.

Blocks (solo-assists): Coborn 1-0, Ken. Carlson 0-3, McCollum 0-2, Breitweser 0-1.

Serve receive: Byer 7 for 8, Coborn 9 for 9, Kam. Carlson 5 for 6, McCollum 1 for 1, Michaelson 3 for 3.

Park Rapids statistics vs. W-H-A

Attacks: Breitweser 3 (2 kills), Ken. Carlson 3 (2 kills), Coborn 16 (6 kills), Kam. Carlson 24 (16 kills), McCollum 14 (6 kills), Michaelson 6 (2 kills).

Serves: Byer 4 for 4, Ken. Carlson 8 for 8 (2 aces), Coborn 9 for 10 (2 aces), Kam. Carlson 5 for 7 (1 ace), McCollum 15 for 15 (3 aces), Michaelson 6 for 6.

Service points: McCollum 10, Coborn 6, Kam. Carlson 6, Ken. Carlson 4, Michaelson 3.

Sets: Ken. Carlson 56 (28 assists), Byer 2 (1 assist), Coborn 2 (1 assist), Kam. Carlson 1, McCollum 1 (1 assist), Michaelson 1.

Digs: Michaelson 10, Coborn 8, Byer 7, Kam. Carlson 6, Breitweser 4, McCollum 4, Ken. Carlson 2.

Blocks (solo-assists): McCollum 2-1, Breitweser 0-1, Kam. Carlson 0-1, Michaelson 0-1.

Serve receive: Byer 8 for 9, Coborn 8 for 8, Kam. Carlson 3 for 3, McCollum 4 for 4, Michaelson 4 for 5.

Park Rapids statistics vs. Hawley

Attacks: Breitweser 3 (2 kills), Ken. Carlson 5 (5 kills), Coborn 14 (5 kills), Kam. Carlson 12 (2 kills), McCollum 19 (6 kills), Michaelson 14 (5 kills).

Serves: Byer 8 for 8 (1 ace), Ken. Carlson 5 for 7, Coborn 10 for 10, Kam. Carlson 9 for 10 (2 aces), McCollum 4 for 4, Michaelson 6 for 8 (1 ace).

Service points: Coborn 7, Kam. Carlson 6, Byer 4, Ken. Carlson 4, Michaelson 4, McCollum 1.

Sets: Ken. Carlson 54 (16 assists), Byer 1, Coborn 1, Kam. Carlson 1, Michaelson 1 (1 assist).

Digs: Kam. Carlson 14, Coborn 10, Byer 8, McCollum 7, Breitweser 3, Ken. Carlson 3, Michaelson 2.

Blocks (solo-assists): Kam. Carlson 2-0, Breitweser 0-3, Michaelson 0-3, McCollum 0-2, Ken. Carlson 0-1, Coborn 0-1.

Serve receive: Byer 4 for 4, Coborn 9 for 9, Kam. Carlson 3 for 3, McCollum 5 for 6, Michaelson 8 for 9.

Park Rapids statistics vs. Frazee

Attacks: Ken. Carlson 3 (1 kill), Coborn 12 (4 kills), Kam. Carlson 8 (6 kills), McCollum 13 (10 kills), Michaelson 8 (5 kills).

Serves: Byer 9 for 11 (2 aces), Ken. Carlson 5 for 6 (1 ace), Coborn 3 for 4, Kam. Carlson 6 for 6 (3 aces), McCollum 5 for 5, Michaelson 11 for 13 (2 aces).

Service points: Michaelson 9, Byer 7, Ken. Carlson 4, Kam. Carlson 4, McCollum 2, Coborn 1.

Sets: Ken. Carlson 36 (25 assists), Coborn 2 (1 assist), Kam. Carlson 1.

Digs: Byer 8, McCollum 5, Michaelson 5, Kam. Carlson 3, Breitweser 1.

Blocks (solo-assists): Michaelson 1-3, Breitweser 1-1, McCollum 0-3, Coborn 0-1, Kam. Carlson 0-1.

Serve receive: Byer 8 for 9, Kam. Carlson 4 for 4, McCollum 4 for 4, Michaelson 1 for 2.

Park Rapids statistics vs. Melrose

Attacks: Breitweser 5 (1 kill), Ken. Carlson 11 (8 kills), Coborn 19 (6 kills), Kam. Carlson 28 (13 kills), Mccollum 20 (9 kills), Michaelson 18 (9 kills).

Serves: Byer 10 for 11 (1 ace), Ken. Carlson 9 for 10 (1 ace), Coborn 13 for 13 (3 aces), Kam. Carlson 9 for 10 (1 ace), McCollum 8 for 8, Michaelson 10 for 10.

Service points: Coborn 7, Byer 5, Ken. Carlson 5, Kam. Carlson 5, McCollum 3, Michaelson 3.

Sets: Ken. Carlson 77 (31 assists), Michaelson 5 (1 assist), Breitweser 1, Coborn 1, McCollum 1.

Digs: Kam. Carlson 14, Coborn 9, McCollum 9, Ken. Carlson 7, Byer 5, Michaelson 4, Breitweser 1.

Assisted blocks: Breitweser 2, Ken. Carlson 1, Kam. Carlson 1, McCollum 1, Michaelson 1.

Serve receive: Byer 3 for 4, Coborn 23 for 25, Kam. Carlson 11 for 13, Michaelson 7 for 9.