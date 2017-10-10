Panthers' times improve at Harrier Classic meet

Park Rapids finished 18th out of 29 teams in both races as the girls compiled 486 points while the boys compiled 529 points.

In the girls meet, Whitney Steffel led the Panthers by placing 66th with a 5K time of 21:30 while Holly Johnson followed in 70th place in 21:38. Rounding out Park Rapids' varsity were Haley Pickar (90th in 22:14), Julia Harmon (140th in 25:02) and Karen Valencia (152nd in 31:39).

Annika Aho finished 13th overall in 19:51 as United North Central finished eighth in the girls meet with 244 points. Kate Hendrickson (43rd in 20:55), Kaarin Lehto (51st in 21:03), Gabby Hrdlicka (57th in 21:20) and Anita Lehto (92nd in 22:17) rounded out the Warriors' team score.

Nevis' Tori Carrier finished 147th in 27:44.

Lakeville South's Brianne Brewster clocked a winning time of 18:27 to lead the 152-runner field while Perham claimed the team title with 60 points.

Keegan Moses led the Park Rapids boys by placing 86th overall with a 5K time of 18:19 while Seth Breitweser followed in 18:40 for 97th place. Bryce James (101st in 18:44), Will Pickar (120th in 19:12) and Kaleb Stearns (139th in 19:34) rounded out the Panthers' team score while Ashton Clark (146th in 19:51) and Sam Warne (152nd in 20:11) also ran varsity.

United North Central took 21st with 674 points behind Joel Isaacson (122nd in 19:13), Luke Brownell (125th in 19:16), Lyle Brownell (139th in 19:53), Eddie Salmen (150th in 20:06) and Abram Josephson (151st in 20:08).

Jack McNamee (91st in 18:27) and Michael Gunn (94th in 18:33) ran for Nevis.

Fargo North's Alex Luz led the field in 16:07 while Bemidji claimed the team title with 66 points. A total of 179 runners competed in the boys race.

Girls team scores: Perham 60, Lakeville South 62, Moorhead 100, Fargo North 115, Bemidji 139, West Fargo 154, West Central Area 172, United North Central 244, Lake Park-Audubon 284, Fargo Shanley 295, Detroit Lakes 363, Pequot Lakes 376, Fargo South 390, Ottertail Central 407, Pelican Rapids 411, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 413, Fergus Falls 447, Park Rapids 486, Little Falls 496, Wadena-Deer Creek 509, Roseau 592. Incomplete teams: Bagley, Brandon-Evansville, Cass Lake, Frazee, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, Nevis, New York Mills, Parkers Prairie.

Individual results

1, Brianne Brewster, Lakeville South, 18:27. 2, Sadie Hamrin, Bemidji, 18:35. 3, Lexi Bright, West Central Area, 19:21. 4, Caitlin Covington, Perham, 19:21. 5, Patty Jo English, Lakeville South, 19:21. Annika Aho, UNC, 19:51. 43, Kate Hendrickson, UNC, 20:55. 51, Kaarin Lehto, UNC, 21:03. 57, Gabby Hrdlicka, UNC, 21:20. 66, Whitney Steffel, PR, 21:30. 70, Holly Johnson, PR, 21:38. 90, Haley Pickar, PR, 22:14. 92, Anita Lehto, UNC, 22:17. 93, Maria Isaacson, UNC, 22:19. 121, Lora Isaacson, UNC, 23:40. 140, Julia Harmon, PR, 25:02. 147, Tori Carrier, Nevis, 27:44. 152, Karen Valencia, PR, 31:39. JV: Maddie Thene, UNC, 24:17; Maddie Bullock, UNC, 25:24; Erin Olson, UNC, 26:38; Lydia Isaacson, UNC, 28:10.

Boys team scores: Bemidji 66, Perham 92, Moorhead 111, Fargo North 130, Lakeville South 133, Little Falls 208, West Central Area 209, Fargo Shanley 222, Detroit Lakes 227, Fargo South 299, Ottertail Central 302, West Fargo 303, Wadena-Deer Creek 345, Pequot Lakes 362, Fergus Falls 381, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 392, Frazee 422, Park Rapids 529, Roseau 557, Bagley 608, United North Central 674, Lake Park-Audubon 685, New York Mills 754, Brandon-Evansville 787, Cass Lake 814. Incomplete teams: Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, Nevis, Parkers Prairie, Pelican Rapids.

Individual results

1, Alex Luz, Fargo North, 16:07. 2, Muqsin Hussien, Fargo South, 16:07. 3, Jacob Bright, West Central Area, 16:16. 4, Carson Speicher, Perham, 16:16. 5, Soren Dybing, Bemidji, 16:22. 86, Keegan Moses, PR, 18:19. 91, Jack McNamee, Nevis, 18:27. 94, Michael Gunn, Nevis, 18:33. 97, Seth Breitweser, PR, 18:40. 101, Bryce James, PR, 18:44. 120, Will Pickar, PR, 19:12. 122, Joel Isaacson, UNC, 19:13. 125, Luke Brownell, UNC, 19:16. 139, Kaleb Stearns, PR, 19:34. 146, Ashton Clark, PR, 19:51. 147, Lyke Brownell, UNC, 19:53. 150, Eddie Salmen, UNC, 20:06. 151, Abram Josephson, UNC, 20:08. 152, Sam Warne, PR, 20:11. 158, Christian Johnson, UNC, 20:53. 165, Jack Pietina, UNC, 21:45. 172, Zach Rypkema, Nevis, 23:35. 173, Jack Johnson, Nevis, 23:41. JV: Gabe Bagstad, PR, 20:31; Skylar Hagen, PR, 21:33; Kyron Wohlenhaus, PR, 21:47.