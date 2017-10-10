DL swimmers stay undefeated in duals

The Lakers won 10 of the 12 events to remain undefeated in dual meets this season. Detroit Lakes entered this dual meet rated No. 10 in the state Class A poll.

"DL is the real deal. This is one of the best DL teams I've seen," said Park Rapids head coach Todd Fritze. "They should have no problem coasting through the section. They're built for state this year."

Olivia Ulvin won the 500-yard freestyle in 5:54.08 and Maija Hovelsrud won the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.52 to account for Park Rapids' two first-place efforts.

Analise Smee, Hovelsrud, Ellie Ulvin and Jordan Klemmer opened the meet with a runner-up time of 2:02.55 in the 200 medley relay before Olivia Ulvin and Chloe Voigt went 2-3 in the 200 freestyle with respective times of 2:14.12 and 2:18.85.

Aleah Voigt (in 2:37.13) and Hovelsrud (in 2:40.44) followed with a 2-3 showing in the 200 individual medley before Ellie Ulvin (in 26.45) and Klemmer (in 26.60) went 2-3 in the 50 freestyle.

Ellie Ulvin clocked a runner-up 1:05.48 in the 100 butterfly and Klemmer clocked a runner-up 59.50 in the 100 freestyle. Chloe Voigt followed Olivia Ulvin's winning time in the 500 freestyle by placing third in 6:10.60.

The Panthers took second in the 200 freestyle relay as Ellie Ulvin, Olivia Ulvin, Savana Damar and Klemmer clocked a 1:49.85 while Smee (in 1:10.86) and Aleah Voigt (in 1:11.01) went 2-3 in the 100 backstroke.

Olivia Ulvin, Aleah Voigt, Hovelsrud and Smee ended the meet with a runner-up 4:14.37 in the 400 freestyle relay as the Panthers fell to 6-2 in dual meets this fall.

"I thought our girls swam great and raced well. Our times are better and we're racing better compared to last year at this time," said Fritze. "It's not fun to lose, but our team swam really well. For us, it's all about getting better every day. I'm happy with the way we're swimming right now."

Detroit Lakes 115, Park Rapids 68

200 medley relay: 1, Detroit Lakes, 1:56.12. 2, Park Rapids (Smee, Hovelsrud, E. Ulvin, Klemmer), 2:02.55. 3, Detroit Lakes 2:06.16. 4, Park Rapids (A. Voigt, Kaseman, Nichols, Damar), 2:16.98. JV: Park Rapids (Wagner, Offerdahl, Lee, Swanson), 2:35.67.

200 freestyle: 1, Peterson, DL, 2:13.49. 2, O. Ulvin, PR, 2:14.12. 3, C. Voigt, PR, 2:18.85. 3, Smith, DL, 2:20.14. 5, Retz, DL, 2:24.79. 6, Robbins, PR, 2:25.06. JV: Mitchell, PR, 2:42.20.

200 individual medley: 1, Tracy, DL, 2:21.85. 2, A. Voigt, PR, 2:37.13. 3, Hovelsrud, PR, 2:40.44. 3, Young, DL, 2:42.22. 5, Gerdes, DL, 2:43.26. 6, Nichols, PR, 2:45.10. JV: Offerdahl, PR, 4:14.37.

50 freestyle: 1, Henderson, DL, 25.81. 2, E. Ulvin, PR, 26.45. 3, Klemmer, PR, 26.60. 4, Westrum, DL, 27.26. 5, Bolar, DL, 29.12. 6, Damar, PR, 29.16. JV: Wagner, PR, 31.88; Swanson, PR, 36.41.

Diving: 1, Hegg, DL, 229.95 points. 2, Disse, DL, 226.90. 3, Yliniemi, DL, 221.15.

100 butterfly: 1, Tracy, DL, 1:01.01. 2, E. Ulvin, PR, 1:05.48. 3, Westrum, DL, 1:06.94. 4, Smee, PR, 1:13.44. 5, Gilbert, DL, 1:18.27. JV: Offerdahl, PR, 1:25.18.

100 freestyle: 1, Henderson, DL, 57.82. 2, Klemmer, PR, 59.50. 3, Johnson, DL, 1:02.37. 4, Bolar, DL, 1:04.25. 5, Damar, PR, 1:04.76. 6, Robbins, PR, 1:06.24. JV: Swanson, PR, 1:26.48.

500 freestyle: 1, O. Ulvin, PR, 5:54.08. 2, Peterson, DL, 5:54.62. 3, C. Voigt, PR, 6:10.60. 4, Staley, DL, 6:16.11. 5, Kaseman, PR, 6:37.88.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Detroit Lakes, 1:45.20. 2, Park Rapids (E. Ulvin, O. Ulvin, Damar, Klemmer), 1:49.85. 3, Detroit Lakes, 1:55.42. 4, Park Rapids (Robbins, Lee, Wagner, C. Voigt), 2:02.03.

100 backstroke: 1, Retz, DL, 1:08.10. 2, Smee, PR, 1:10.86. 3, A. Voigt, PR, 1:11.01. 4, Gilbert, DL, 1:14.12. 5, Smith, DL, 1:14.88. 6, Kaseman, PR, 1:16.63. JV: Mitchell, PR, 1:30.39.

100 breaststroke: 1, Hovelsrud, PR, 1:14.52. 2, Gerdes, DL, 1:17.06. 3, Young, DL, 1:18.76. 4, Johnson, DL, 1:21.45. 5, Nichols, PR, 1:22.23. 6, Lee, PR, 1:30.60. JV: Wagner, PR, 1:29.21.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Detroit Lakes, 4:07.44. 2, Park Rapids (O. Ulvin, A. Voigt, Hovelsrud, Smee), 4:14.37. 3, Detroit Lakes, 4:22.08. 4, Park Rapids (C. Voigt, Robbins, Kaseman, Nichols), 4:32.46.