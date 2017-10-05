Panthers preparing for section play

Natalie Kinkel dropped only one game in a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles to account for Park Rapids' only win against Pequot Lakes. Olivia Wallace and Kendra Coborn split the first two sets before falling 11-9 in a third-set tiebreaker at No. 1 doubles as the Panthers fell to 4-3 in conference matches and 9-10 overall.

Pequot Lakes, which also defeated the Panthers 6-1 earlier in the season, won the other five matches in straight sets to improve to 6-1 in the conference and 15-6 overall.

"It was another tough one. I feel like some of the girls are playing better than the scores show," said Morris. "We just aren't getting the important points when we need them."

Park Rapids closed out the regular season by playing section rival Parkers Prairie in a rescheduled dual meet Thursday afternoon at the Depot Courts. The Section 8A tournament begins Thursday at Courts Plus in Fargo.

Pequot Lakes 6, Park Rapids 2

No. 1 singles: Natalie Kinkel, PR, over Alexis Lueck 6-1, 6-0.

No. 2 singles: Morgan Mudgett, PL, over Abby Morris 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3 singles: Courtney Boller, PL, over Chloe Johnson 6-1, 6-0.

No. 4 singles: Maddy Pluimer, PL, over Meagan Powers 6-0, 6-0.

No. 1 doubles: Erin Bengtson/Alexa Fyle, PL, over Olivia Wallace/Kendra Coborn 7-5, 2-6, 11-9.

No. 2 doubles: Ellie Saxerud/Maddy Sherman, PL, over Gracie Eischens/Emma Miller 6-0, 6-2.

No. 3 doubles: Afton Crocker/Morgan Lueck, PL, over Jada Renneberg/Rachael Herman 6-3, 6-2.

Panthers drop pair to Section 8A rivals

Roseau locked up the No. 1 seed for the section tournament by defeating Park Rapids 7-0 and Crookston 5-2 in a triangular meet at Crookston last Saturday.

Crookston defeated the Panthers 6-1 by winning four close matches. Abby Morris prevailed 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 singles for Park Rapids' lone win while Wallace and Coborn dropped a 10-6 decision in a third-set tiebreaker at No. 1 doubles while Jada Renneberg and Rachael Herman dropped a 10-6 decision in a third-set tiebreaker at No. 3 doubles. Kinkel lost in straight sets after dropping a first-set tiebreaker at No. 1 singles while Tori Hilmanowski lost in straight sets after dropping a second-set tiebreaker at No. 2 singles.

The Rams won all seven matches in straight sets against the Panthers. Wallace and Coborn dropped a second-set tiebreaker at No. 2 doubles as Park Rapids fell to 4-4 against section foes.

"It looks like our day wasn't good at all, but the girls played well, especially on a super windy day when we aren't used to the wind. Really, a few points here or there and we could have been 4-3 (against Crookston)," said Morris. "We changed our lineup against Roseau a little bit so that some of our individuals could get a chance to play doubles together before the section tournament. I knew that was going to be tough as girls were in positions that they aren't normally in. All in all, the girls played pretty well even though the scores don't show it."

Crookston 6, Park Rapids 1

No. 1 singles: Ally Tiedemann, C, over Natalie Kinkel 7-6 (7-3), 6-2.

No. 2 singles: Jaeden Lizakowski, C, over Tori Hilmanowski 6-4, 7-6 (7-1).

No. 3 singles: Abby Morris, PR, over Elysa Christensen 6-1, 6-1.

No. 4 singles: Hayden Winjum, C, over Meagan Powers 6-0, 6-0.

No. 1 doubles: Amy Follette/Catherine Tiedemann, C, over Olivia Wallace/Kendra Coborn 6-3, 3-6, 10-6.

No. 2 doubles: Nissa Brekken/Hannah Street, C, over Gracie Eischens/Chloe Johnson 6-3, 6-3.

No. 3 doubles: Emma Borowicz/Emily Barrus, C, over Jada Renneberg/Rachael Herman 6-3, 2-6, 10-6.

Roseau 7, Park Rapids 0

No. 1 singles: Jodi Ostroski, R, over Natalie Kinkel 6-1, 6-0.

No. 2 singles: Lauren Johnson, R, over Chloe Johnson 6-2, 6-0.

No. 3 singles: Kate Wensloff, R, over Jada Renneberg 6-1, 6-0.

No. 4 singles: Lindsay McFarlane, R, over Emma Miller 6-0, 6-1.

No. 1 doubles: Kacie Bjerk/Haley Ostgaard, R, over Tori Hilmanowski/Abby Morris 6-4, 6-3.

No. 2 doubles: Ellice Murphy/Kiana Flaig, R, over Olivia Wallace/Kendra Coborn 6-4, 7-6 (7-2).

No. 3 doubles: Bria Dale/Grace Walsh, R, over Gracie Eischens/Rachael Herman 7-6, 6-4.

Panthers place fourth at TRF

Kinkel went 2-1 at No. 1 singles to lead the Panthers to a fourth-place finish at the Thief River Falls quadrangular meet on Sept. 28.

Hilmanowski and Morris went 1-2 at No. 1 doubles while Coborn and Wallace went 1-2 at No. 2 doubles as the Panthers won only four matches on the day.

Roseau won the title with 17 points to edge out Thief River Falls' 15 points. East Grand Forks had 6 points while the Panthers finished with 4 points.

Winning individual titles by going 3-0 in round-robin play were Roseau's Jodi Ostroski at No. 1 singles, Thief River Falls' Karryn Leake at No. 2 singles, Thief River Falls' Emma Fagerstrom at No. 3 singles, Thief River Falls' Gabby Steele at No. 4 singles, Roseau's Lauren Johnson and Kate Wensloff at No. 1 doubles, Thief River Falls' Khloe Lund and Josie Davis at No. 2 doubles, and Roseau's Ellice Murphy and Kiana Flaig at No. 3 doubles.

Team scores: Roseau 17, Thief River Falls 15, East Grand Forks 6, Park Rapids 4.

Park Rapids results

Natalie Kinkel (No. 1 singles): defeated Bela Nelson, TRF, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5); lost to Jodi Ostroskil, R, 6-1, 6-1; defeated Hailey McMahon, EGF, 6-0, 6-1.

Chloe Johnson (No. 2 singles): lost to Karryn Leake, TRF, 6-2, 6-2; lost to Bria Dale, R, 6-1, 6-1; lost to Kayla Partlow, EGF, 6-2, 6-2.

Gracie Eischens (No. 3 singles): lost to Emma Fagerstrom, TRF, 6-1, 6-2; lost to Lindsay McFarlane, R, 6-2, 6-2; lost to Brynn Havis, EGF, 6-1, 6-0.

Meagan Powers (No. 4 singles): lost to Gabby Steele, TRF, 6-3, 6-2; lost to Jayde McFarlane, R, 6-1, 6-0; lost to Katelyn Farder, EGF, 6-1, 6-1.

Tori Hilmanowski/Abby Morris (No. 1 doubles); defeated Hailey Kvick/Breanna Wienen. TRF, 6-0, 6-4; lost to Lauren Johnson/Kate Wensloff, R, 6-3, 6-1; lost to Jenna Dietrich/Maggie Dietrich, EGF, 6-1, 6-1.

Olivia Wallace/Kendra Coborn (No. 2 doubles); lost to Khloe Lund/Josie Davis, TRF, 6-2, 5-7, 10-7; lost to Kacie Bjerk/Haley Ostgaard, R, 7-5, 6-4; defeated McKenna Aitchison/Delaney Aaker, EGF, 6-4, 6-4.

Jada Renneberg/Rachael Herman (No. 3 doubles): lost to Brea Prickett/Hannah Magnusson, TRF, 6-1, 6-3; lost to Ellice Murphy/Kiana Flaig, R, 6-1, 6-0; lost to Emily Stroot/Kate Johnson, EGF, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.