Park Rapids boys place fourth at Pelican Rapids

Breitweser covered the 5K course in 19:03 for 15th place and Moses followed in 19:06 for 16th place as the Panthers compiled 106 points. Will Pickar was 23rd in 19:33, Kaleb Stearns finished 27th in 19:48 and Sam Warne was 30th in 19:59 to round out Park Rapids' team score. Ashton Clark (34th in 20:35) and Gabe Bagstad (35th in 20:39) also ran varsity for the Panthers.

Emmet Anderson led the pack with a winning time of 16:27 in leading Staples-Motley to the team title with 30 points. Ottertail Central (61) and Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (63) followed in this seven-team meet.

Park Rapids fielded an incomplete team in the girls meet as Whitney Steffel led the way by placing 10th in 22:15. Holly Johnson finished 12th in 22:27, Haley Pickar was 13th in 22:41 and Julia Harmon placed 33rd in 25:51 for the Panthers.

Lily Peterson clocked a winning time of 20:31 in leading Lake Park-Audubon to the team title with 48 points. Pelican Rapids was second with 52 points.

Boys team scores: Staples-Motley 30, Ottertail Central 61, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 63, Park Rapids 106, Hawley 114, Lake Park-Audubon 163, New York Mills 172.

Individual results

1, Emmet Anderson, SM, 16:27. 2, Dan Wilson, DGF, 17:35. 3, Hunter Klimek, SM, 17:46. 4, David Johnston, Pelican, 17:47. 5, Eli Carlson, OTC, 17:53. 15, Seth Breitweser, PR, 19:03. 16, Keegan Moses, PR, 19:06. 23, Will Pickar, PR, 19:33. 27, Kaleb Stearns, PR, 19:48. 30, Sam Warne, PR, 19:59. 34, Ashton Clark, PR, 20:35. 35, Gabe Bagstad, PR, 20:39. JV: Kyron Wohlenhaus, PR, 21:59; Skyler Hagen, PR, 22:22.

Girls team scores: Lake Park-Audubon 48, Pelican Rapids 52, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 75, Staples-Motley 79, Ottertail Central 82, Park Rapids incomplete.

Individual results

1, Lily Peterson, LPA, 20:31. 2, Addison Lorber, SM, 21:00. 3, Taytum Nelson, LPA, 21:05. 4, Ashley Robben, SM, 21:16. 5, Abby Syverson, Pelican, 21:21. 10, Whitney Steffel, PR, 22:15. 12, Holly Johnson, PR, 22:27. 13, Haley Pickar, PR, 22:41. 33, Julia Harmon, PR, 25:51.

UNC girls finish second at St. John's Invitational

Annika Aho's runner-up finish led the United North Central girls cross-country team to a runner-up showing at the Otto Weber Invitational at St. John's on Sept. 28.

Aho covered the 5K course in 21:12 while Gabby Hrdlicka was ninth in 22:27 and Kate Hendrickson finished 10th in 22:29 in leading the Warriors to 48 points. Kaarin Lehto finished 12th in 22:42 and Anita Lehto was 15th in 23:26 to round out UNC's team score. Maria Isaacson (19th in 24:02) and Lora Isaacson (27th in 24:40) also ran varsity for the Warriors.

Augusta Demarais clocked a winning time of 20:44 in leading Maple Lake to the team title with 34 points. A total of nine teams competed.

UNC didn't field a varsity team for the boys meet as Luke Brownell (19:47), Joel Isaacson (19:49), Lyle Brownell (19:53), Eddie Salmen (20:26), Abram Josephson (20:34), Jack Pietila (21:58) and Christian Johnson (22:12) ran junior varsity.

Girls team scores: Maple Lake 34, United North Central 48, Hutchinson 71, Osakis 124, Watertown-Mayer 137, Mille Lacs 146, Rush City 169, Royalton 201, Pillager 228.

Individual results

1, Augusta Demarais, Maple Lake, 20:44. 2, Annika Aho, UNC, 21:12. 3, Makayla Maher, Hutchinson, 21:14. 4, Sophie Pribyl, Maple Lake, 21:21. 5, Abi Reiter, Hutchinson, 21:36. 9, Gabby Hrdlicka, UNC, 22:27. 10, Kate Hendrickson, UNC, 22:29. 12, Kaarin Lehto, UNC, 22:42. 15, Anita Lehto, UNC, 23:26. 19, Maria Isaacson, UNC, 24:02. 27, Lora Isaacson, UNC, 24:40. JV: Maddie Thene, UNC, 25:05; Maddie Bullock, UNC, 26:27; Rachael Smith, UNC, 27:54; Erin Olson, UNC, 28:21; Lydia Isaacson, UNC, 29:58.