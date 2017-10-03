Panthers repeat as conference champs

That win in the conference finale gave Park Rapids a 4-0 record against Mid-State opponents. The Panthers also won the conference title last season with a 4-0 record. This marked the first back-to-back Mid-State titles for Park Rapids since winning four straight conference titles from 1979-1982.

Four players had double digits in kills with Jaiden McCollum (14), Kaisa Coborn (13), Kamree Carlson (12) and Rilee Michaelson (10) leading a balanced attack at the net by combining for 49 kills. Kennedy Carlson tallied 42 set assists. The Panthers had 11 service errors with Katelyn Weaver serving 18 points and Kamree Carlson serving two aces.

Kamree Carlson led the defense with 24 digs while Coborn had 16 digs. Kortne Byer also hit double figures with 10 digs while Kennedy Carlson, Coborn and McCollum had one ace block apiece as the Panthers improved to 9-1 on the season.

Camryn Banaka's 26 digs and Tabetha Allen's four kills led the Cardinals, who fell to 0-3 in conference matches and 4-10 overall.

Park Rapids statistics

Attacks: Ken. Carlson 5 (4 kills), Coborn 27 (13 kills), Kam. Carlson 20 (12 kills), Weaver 5 (1 kill), McCollum 22 (14 kills), Michaelson 15 (10 kills).

Serves: Byer 3 for 4, Ken. Carlson 6 for 8 (1 ace), Coborn 6 for 9 (1 ace), Kam. Carlson 10 for 10 (2 aces), Weaver 21 for 24 (1 ace), McCollum 12 for 12 (1 ace), Michaelson 5 for 7.

Service points: Weaver 18, McCollum 8, Kam. Carlson 6, Ken. Carlson 5, Coborn 4, Byer 2, Michaelson 1.

Sets: Ken. Carlson 80 (42 assists), Weaver 6 (3 assists), Kam. Carlson 1 (1 assist), Michaelson 1 (1 assist).

Digs: Kam. Carlson 24, Coborn 16, Byer 10, McCollum 9, Ken. Carlson 7, Weaver 7, Michaelson 2.

Blocks (solo-assists): Ken. Carlson 1-1, McCollum 1-1, Coborn 1-0, Kam. Carlson 0-2, Michaelson 0-2.

Serve receive: Byer 9 for 10, Coborn 8 for 8, Kam. Carlson 4 for 4, Weaver 4 for 4, McCollum 7 for 7.