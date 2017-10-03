Swimmers cruise to easy victory over Cardinals

Aleah Voigt, Chloe Voigt, Jordan Klemmer and Ellie Ulvin opened this dual meet by winning the 200-yard medley relay in 2:10.14 before Staples-Motley didn't enter a swimmer in the next two events as the Panthers built a 36-4 advantage. Ulvin won the 200 freestyle in 2:14.05 and Maija Hovelsrud was second in 2:21.74 while Klemmer won the 200 individual medley in 2:36.39 and Chloe Voigt followed in 2:43.52.

Analise Smee took first in the 50 freestyle in 28.34 before Klemmer won the 100 butterfly in 1:14.37. Aleah Voigt's runner-up 1:03.75 in the 100 freestyle was followed by a winning time of 5:59.02 by Ulvin in the 500 freestyle.

Park Rapids then went 1-2 in the 200 freestyle relay for an 86-36 advantage. Smee, Hovelsrud, Chloe Voigt and Olivia Ulvin took first in 1:57.39 while Madi Robbins, Autumn Mitchell, Jess Kaseman and Mary Rose Nichols followed in 2:07.31.

Aleah Voigt took second in the 100 backstroke in 1:11.13 and Smee was the runner-up in the 100 breaststroke in 1:25.19 before Ellie Ulvin, Hovelsrud, Olivia Ulvin and Klemmer won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:15.04 to close out the meet.

"The girls swam well," said Park Rapids head coach Todd Fritze, whose team improved to 6-1 in dual meets. "The girls are tired, but their times are staying the same or dropping. We're in a good spot right now."

Park Rapids 113, Staples-Motley 55

200 medley relay: 1, Park Rapids (A. Voigt, C. Voigt, Klemmer, E. Ulvin), 2:10.14. 2, Staples-Motley, 2:10.57. 3, Park Rapids (Robbins, Nichols, Damar, Mitchell), 2:19.76. JV: Park Rapids (Wagner, Offerdahl, Lee, Swanson), 2:39.49.

200 freestyle: 1, E. Ulvin, PR, 2:14.05. 2, Hovelsrud, PR, 2:21.74. 3, Kaseman, PR, 2:29.25. JV: Wagner, PR, 2:42.25.

200 individual medley: 1, Klemmer, PR, 2:36.39. 2, C. Voigt, PR, 2:43.52. 3, Nichols, PR, 2:46.59.

50 freestyle: 1, Smee, PR, 28.34. 2, Halverson, SM, 29.76. 3, Gerard, SM, 30.26. 4, Robbins, PR, 30.27. 5, Mitchell, PR, 32.57. JV: Offerdahl, PR, 34.76.

Diving: 1, Gonzalez, SM, 86.90 points.

100 butterfly: 1, Klemmer, PR, 1:14.37. 2, Nelson, SM, 1:17.16. 3, O. Ulvin, PR, 1:19.47. 4, Nichols, PR, 1:23.16. JV: Wagner, PR, 1:34.56.

100 freestyle: 1, Schneider, SM, 1:01.35. 2, A. Voigt, PR, 103.75. 3, Hovelsrud, PR, 1:04.72. 4, Halverson,m SM, 1:05.12. 5, Dickey, SM, 1:07.31. 6, Mitchell, PR, 1:16.12. JV: Lee, PR, 1:12.69; Swanson, PR, 1:25.76.

500 freestyle: 1, E. Ulvin, PR, 5:59.02. 2, Veronen, SM, 6:12.01. 3, Kaseman, PR, 6:33.02. 4, Damar, PR, 6:41.59.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Park Rapids (Smee, Hovelsrud, C. Voigt, O. Ulvin), 1:57.39. 2, Park Rapids (Robbins, Mitchell, Kaseman, Nichols), 2:07.31. 3, Staples-Motley, 2:10.43. JV: Park Rapids (Offerdahl, Swanson, Lee, Wagner), 2:16.19.

100 backstroke: 1, Veronen, SM, 1:10.48. 2, A. Voigt, PR, 1:11.13. 3, O. Ulvin, PR, 1:19.07. 4, Damar, PR, 1:19.90. 5, Dickey, SM, 1:24.24. JV: Offerdahl, PR, 1:33.76.

100 breaststroke: 1, Schneider, SM, 1:18.87. 2, Smee, PR, 1:25.19. 3, C. Voigt, PR, 1:27.33. 4, Robinson, SM, 1:33.02. 5, Robbins, PR, 1:34.27. JV: Swanson, PR, 2:13.71.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Park Rapids (E. Ulvin, Hovelsrud, O. Ulvin, Klemmer), 4:15.04. 2, Staples-Motley, 4:24.27. 3, Park Rapids (Damar, Kaseman, A. Voigt, Smee), 4:25.52.