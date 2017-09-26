Swimmers coast to another dual win, stay undefeated

Madi Robbins, Maija Hovelsrud, Analise Smee and Jordan Klemmer opened the meet by winning the 200-yard medley relay in 2:09.25.

Olivia Ulvin won the 200 freestyle in 2:13.10 before Smee (in 2:35.17) and Aleah Voigt (in 2:37.62) went 1-2 in the 200 individual medley. Ellie Ulvin's time of 26.39 and Klemmer's 26.57 produced another 1-2 showing in the 50 freestyle as the Panthers took control by building a 45-17 advantage.

After Perham went 1-2-3 in diving, Park Rapids countered with a 1-2-3 finish in the 100 butterfly as Ellie Ulvin's 1:06.34 and Hovelsrud's 1:11.96 led the way.

Klemmer clocked a winning time of 1:00.00 in the 100 freestyle before the Panthers turned in another 1-2-3 performance in the 500 freestyle as Aleah Voigt's 6:05.66 and Smee's 6:10.45 led the field. That extended the Panthers' lead to 82-40.

Klemmer, Savana Damar, Chloe Voigt and Aleah Voigt clocked a runner-up 1:53.43 in the 200 freestyle relay before Jess Kaseman won the 100 backstroke in 1:15.30 and Robbins followed in 1:16.24. Hovelsrud (in 1:15.13) and Mary Rose Nichols (in 1:21.02) went 1-2 in the 100 breaststroke for a 110-58 advantage.

Park Rapids swam exhibition in the 400 freestyle relay as Ellie Ulvin, Hovelsrud, Chloe Voigt and Olivia Ulvin teamed up for a 4:12.48, which would have been another winning time.

"I thought the girls swam awesome. We really didn't have a bad swim all night," said Park Rapids head coach Todd Fritze, whose team improved to 5-0 in dual meets. "The girls have really been surprising me lately. They're working hard and they're understanding how to race better. Overall, the whole team is getting better. I'm happy with where we are at right now."

200 medley relay: 1, Park Rapids (Robbins, Hovelsrud, Smee, Klemmer), 2:09.25. 2, Perham, 2:10.32. 3, Park Rapids (Mitchell, Nichols, Damar, A. Voigt), 2:19.74. JV: Park Rapids (Lee, Wagner, Offerdahl, Swanson), 2:34.82.

200 freestyle: 1, O. Ulvin, PR, 2:13.10. 2, Tellinghuisen, PNYM, 2:14.76. 3, C. Voigt, PR, 2:23.07. 4, Kaseman, PR, 2:28.84. 5, Martinson, PNYM, 2:47.19. JV: Mitchell, PR, 2:46.23; Swanson, PR, 3:09.15.

200 individual medley: 1, Smee, PR, 2:35.17. 2, A. Voigt, PR, 2:37.62. 3, McDonald, PNYM, 2:45.20. 4, Robbins, PR, 2:49.85. 5, Lung, PNYM, 3:06.80.

50 freestyle: 1, E. Ulvin, PR, 26.39. 2, Klemmer, PR, 26.57. 3, Carlson, PNYM, 28.41. 4, Damar, PR, 29.20. 5, Carow, PNYM, 29.83. JV: Wagner, PR, 31.96.

Diving: 1, Fischer, PNYM, 212.40 points. 2, A. Kovar, PNYM, 170.30. 3, K. Kovar, PNYM, 153.95.

100 butterfly: 1, E. Ulvin, PR, 1:06.34. 2, Hovelsrud, PR, 1:11.96. 3, C. Voigt, PR, 1:18.19. 4, Fischer, PNYM, 1:22.63. 5, Ebeling, PNYM, 1:33.71. JV: Lee, PR, 1:27.14; Offerdahl, PR, 1:28.87.

100 freestyle: 1, Klemmer, PR, 1:00.00. 2, Tellinghuisen, PNYM, 1:00.66. 3, O. Ulvin, PR, 1:01.01. 4, Damar, PR, 1:05.84. 5, McDonald, PNYM, 1:06.01. JV: Swanson, PR, 1:26.37.

500 freestyle: 1, A. Voigt, PR, 6:05.66. 2, Smee, PR, 6:10.45. 3, Nichols, PR, 6:51.95. 4, Ingebrand, PNYM, 7:05.80.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Perham, 1:51.13. 2, Park Rapids (Klemmer, Damar, Smee, A. Voigt), 1:53.42. 3, Park Rapids (O. Ulvin, Kaseman, C. Voigt, E. Ulvin), 1:55.65. JV: Park Rapids (Lee, Wagner, Swanson, Offerdahl), 2:14.19.

100 backstroke: 1, Kaseman, PR, 1:15.30. 2, Robbins, PR, 1:16.24. 3, Ebeling, PNYM, 1:25.93. 4, Mitchell, PR, 1:29.94. 5, Olson, PNYM, 1:31.54. JV: Lee, PR, 1:30.20.

100 breaststroke: 1, Hovelsrud, PR, 1:15.13. 2, Nichols, PR, 1:21.02. 3, Mursu, PNYM, 1:22.41. 4, Dale, PNYM, 1:28.19. 5, Reitmeyer, PNYM, 1:29.57. 6, Wagner, PR, 1:35.74. JV: Offerdahl, PR, 1:39.35.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Perham, 4:23.78. 2, Perham, 4:35.94. Exhibition: Park Rapids (E. Ulvin, Hovelsrud, C. Voigt, O. Ulvin), 4:12.48; Park Rapids (Kaseman, Nichols, Mitchell, Robbins), 4:48.47.