Singles play sparks Panthers past Cards

Natalie Kinkel prevailed 7-5, 6-4 at No. 1 singles, Tori Hilmanowski posted a 7-5, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles, and Abby Morris was victorious at No. 3 singles by a 6-4, 6-2 score in leading the Panthers to the win.

Kendra Coborn and Gracie Eischens prevailed 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles for the deciding point. Jada Renneberg and Rachael Herman lost in three sets (6-3, 1-6, 6-3) at No. 3 doubles as the Panthers improved to 5-1 against Mid-State opponents and 8-5 overall this season.

The Cardinals fell to 0-2 in conference matches and 3-5 overall in dual meets.

Park Rapids 4, Staples-Motley 3

No. 1 singles: Natalie Kinkel, PR, over Kelsi Peterson 7-5, 6-4.

No. 2 singles: Tori Hilmanowski, PR, over Beth Johnson 7-5, 6-0.

No. 3 singles: Abby Morris, PR, over Haley Dietman 6-4, 6-2.

No. 4 singles: Rose Han, SM, over Meagan Powers 6-1, 6-2.

No. 1 doubles: Claire Wolhowe/Anna Willgohs, SM, over Olivia Wallace/Chloe Johnson 6-1, 6-0.

No. 2 doubles: Kendra Coborn/Gracie Eischens, PR, over Bryn Williams/Haley Cichos 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

No. 3 doubles: Tasha Achermann/Katie Johnson, SM, over Jada Renneberg/Rachael Herman 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.