Panthers serve up two conference wins

The Panthers won the top three singles matches and added a win at No. 2 doubles to edge Detroit Lakes 4-3 in the first match. Natalie Kinkel (6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles), Tori Hilmanowski (6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles) and Abby Morris (6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 singles) rolled in straight sets while Kendra Coborn and Gracie Eischens added a 6-1, 6-4 win at No. 2 doubles to complete the win. Jada Renneberg and Rachael Herman dropped a third-set tiebreaker at No. 3 doubles.

Park Rapids coasted to a 7-0 win over the Rangers in the second match with seven straight-set victories. Hilmanowski (6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 singles), Olivia Wallace (6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 singles), Chloe Johnson (6-2, 6-0 at No. 3 singles) and Meagan Powers (6-0, 6-1 at No. 4 singles) combined to drop only 12 games in the four singles matches. Kinkel and Morris posted a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles; Coborn and Eischens prevailed 7-6, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles; and Renneberg and Herman prevailed 6-1, 7-6 at No. 3 doubles to complete the shutout.

The two wins lifted the Panthers' record to 6-5 in dual meets this season.

Park Rapids 4, Detroit Lakes 3

No. 1 singles: Natalie Kinkel, PR, over Shelby Busker 6-2, 6-1.

No. 2 singles: Tori Hilmanowski, PR, over Emily Skjonsberg 6-0, 6-1.

No. 3 singles: Abby Morris, PR, over Brina Smith 6-2, 6-3.

No. 4 singles: Makenna Duncan, DL, over Meagan Powers 6-4, 7-5.

No. 1 doubles: Josey Allen/Kenzie Braukmann, DL, over Olivia Wallace/Chloe Johnson 6-3, 6-4.

No. 2 doubles: Kendra Coborn/Gracie Eischens, PR, over mary Nelmark/Brea Johnson 6-1, 6-4.

No. 3 doubles: Livi Hanninen/Maddie Herzog, DL, over Jada Renneberg/Rachael Herman 6-4, 4-6, 10-5.

Park Rapids 7, Crosby-Ironton 0

No. 1 singles: Tori Hilmanowski, PR, over Loren Sablan 6-3, 6-2.

No. 2 singles: Olivia Wallace, PR, over Emma Stokman 6-2, 6-2.

No. 3 singles: Chloe Johnson, PR, over Annika Severson 6-2, 6-0.

No. 4 singles: Meagan Powers, PR, over Isabella Severson 6-0, 6-1.

No. 1 doubles: Natalie Kinkel/Abby Morris, PR, over Jordyan Millsop/Shelain Lewis 6-2, 6-2.

No. 2 doubles: Kendra Coborn/Gracie Eischens, PR, over Sommer Popkes/Isabella Sablan 7-6 (7-3), 6-2.

No. 3 doubles: Jada Renneberg/Rachael Herman, PR, over Kathryn Ireland/Teresa Goodwin 6-1, 7-6 (7-3).