Panthers swim past North in dual opener

Madi Robbins, Maija Hovelsrud, Ellie Ulvin and Olivia Ulvin opened the meet with a winning time of 2:06.20 in the 200-yard medley relay before Jordan Klemmer (in 2:16.36), Jess Kaseman (in 2:27.91) and Emma Vrieze (in 2:32.61) went 1-2-3 in the 200 freestyle.

Hovelsrud (in 2:40.10), Chloe Voigt (in 2:45.73) and Robbins (in 2:55.07) followed with a 1-2-3 sweep in the 200 individual medley before Ellie Ulvin (in 26.70), Olivia Ulvin (in 28.53) and Savana Damar (in 30.21) posted a 1-2-3 sweep in the 50 freestyle.

Katie Eischens scored 178.10 points in diving to add another winning performance before Klemmer (in 1:15.58) and Hovelsrud (in 1:16.42) led the way in the 100 butterfly.

Ellie Ulvin's 58.54 and Olivia Ulvin's 1:02.72 produced a 1-2 showing in the 100 freestyle before Analise Smee (in 6:11.10), Voigt (in 6:24.71) and Vrieze (in 6:45.89) posted a 1-2-3 finish in the 500 freestyle.

Kaseman, Autumn Mitchell, Maria Wagner and Vrieze clocked a runner-up 2:05.43 in the 200 freestyle before the Panthers swam exhibition in the final three events in their first home meet and dual meet of the season. Park Rapids held a 96-38 lead after the first nine events.

Smee (1:13.07) and Robbins (1.16.13) would have gone 1-2 in the 100 backstroke and Kaseman (1:25.32) and Aleah Voigt (1:25.67) would have finished 1-2 in the 100 breaststroke. Ellie Ulvin, Olivia Ulvin, Aleah Voigt and Klemmer teamed for a 4:11.39 while Vrieze, Robbins, Kaseman and Smee clocked a 4:31.38 in the 400 freestyle relay, which also would have led to a 1-2 showing.

"The girls swam pretty well," said Park Rapids head coach Todd Fritze. "It's always good to start off the season with a win. We still have some work to do, but it looks promising."

Park Rapids 96, Warroad 76

200 medley relay: 1, Park Rapids (Robbins, Hovelsrud, E. Ulvin, O. Ulvin), 2:06.20. 2, Warroad, 2:17.32. 3, Park Rapids (A. Voigt, C. Voigt, Smee, Damar), 2:18.96. JV: Park Rapids (Mitchell, Wagner, Lee, Swanson), 2:35.99.

200 freestyle: 1, Klemmer, PR, 2:16.36. 2, Kaseman, PR, 2:27.91. 3, Vrieze, PR, 2:32.61. 4, Christianson, W, 2:39.36. 5, Rosenau, W, 2:52.56. JV: Mitchell, PR, 2:52.05.

200 individual medley: 1, Hovelsrud, PR, 2:40.10. 2, C. Voigt, PR, 2:45.73. 3, Robbins, PR, 2:55.07. 4, Hahn, W, 2:56.77. 5, Jensen, W, 3:03.33. JV: Wagner, PR, 3:10.64.

50 freestyle: 1, E. Ulvin, PR, 26.70. 2, O. Ulvin, PR, 28.53. 3, Damar, PR, 30.21. 4, McLaughlin, W, 31.42. 5, Hendrickson, W, 38.72. JV: Swanson, PR, 36.29.

Diving: 1, Eischens, PR, 178.10 points. 2, Novacek, W, 150.05.

100 butterfly: 1, Klemmer, PR, 1:15.58. 2, Hovelsrud, PR, 1:16.42. 3, Christianson, W, 1:17.51. 4, A. Voigt, PR, 1:22.84. 5, hendrickson, W, 1:50.80. JV: Lee, PR, 1:28.51.

100 freestyle: 1, E. UIvin, PR, 58.54. 2, O. Ulvin, PR, 1:02.72. 3, Crowe, W, 1:05.20. 4, Damar, PR, 1:09.02. 5, Fredrickson, W, 1:14.36. JV: Swanson, PR, 1:23.40.

500 freestyle: 1, Smee, PR, 6:11.10. 2, C. Voigt, PR, 6:24.71. 3, Vrieze, PR, 6:45.89. 4, Hahn, W, 7:15.84. 5, Rosenau, W, 8:00.51.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Warroad, 2:01.15. 2, Park Rapids (Kaseman, Mitchell, Wagner, Vrieze), 2:05.43. 3, Warroad, 2:18.92.

100 backstroke: 1, Crowe, W, 1:20.02. 2, Gross, W, 1:28.90. 3, Novacek, W, 1:43.75. Exhibition: Smee, PR, 1:13.07; Robbins, PR, 1:16.13; Mitchell, PR, 1:30.09.

100 breaststroke: 1, McLaughlin, W, 1:32.08. 2, Fredrickson, W, 1:33.70. 3, Jensen, W, 1:42.05. Exhibition: Kaseman, PR, 1:25.32; A. Voigt, PR, 1:25.67; Wagner, PR, 1:40.90. JV: Lee, PR, 1:34.35.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Warroad, 5:16.12. 2, Warroad, 5:23.32. Exhibition: Park Rapids (E. Ulvin, O. Ulvin, A. Voigt, Klemmer), 4:11.39; Park Rapids (Vrieze, Robbins, Kaseman, Smee), 4:31.38.

Panthers place 4th at DL

Hovelsrud's fourth-place time of 34.62 in the 50 breaststroke led the Panthers to fourth place at the season-opening Detroit Lakes Pentathlon on Aug. 28.

Clocking Park Rapids' other top times were Klemmer in the 50 freestyle (seventh in 27.24) and Ellie Ulvin in the 50 butterfly (eighth in 30.01), 50 backstroke (ninth in 32.20) and 100 individual medley (ninth in 1:11.39).

Detroit Lakes topped the eight-team field with 500 points while Crookston (245.50), Fergus Falls (136) and Park Rapids (94.50) followed.

Team scores: Detroit Lakes 500, Crookston 245.50, Fergus Falls 136, Park Rapids 94.50, Thief River Falls 83, Perham/New York Mills 55, Staples-Motley 30, Fosston/Bagley 21.

Individual results

50 butterfly: 1, Tracy, DL, 28.00. 8, E. Ulvin, PR, 30.01. 23, Klemmer, PR, 32.38. 24, O. Ulvin, PR, 32.41. 31, Hovelsrud, PR, 33.03. 41, Damar, PR, 33.91. 42, Smee, PR, 33.93. 45 (tie), Vrieze, PR, 34.28. 65 (tie), C. Voigt, PR, 36.02. 71, Robbins, PR, 36.33. 73, A. Voigt, PR, 36.53. 87. Lee, PR, 38.48. 95, Kaseman, PR, 39.77. 96, Wagner, PR, 39.83. 114, Mitchell, PR, 44.32. 128, Swanson, PR, 50.66.

50 backstroke: 1, MacGregor, C, 30.35. 9, E. Ulvin, PR, 32.20. 18, Klemmer, PR, 33.90. 30, Robbins, PR, 35.90. 33, A. Voigt, PR, 36.17. 37, Smee, PR, 36.48. 39 (tie), Hovelsrud, PR, 36.72. 45, Kaseman, PR, 37.11. 47, O. Ulvin, PR, 37.39. 53, Damar, PR, 37.90. 56, Vrieze, PR, 38.03. 66, Wagner, PR, 38.59. 70, C. Voigt, PR, 38.79. 95, Mitchell, PR, 41.32. 111, Lee, PR, 43.32. 129, Swanson, PR, 47.81.

50 breaststroke: 1, Gulon, DL, 32.80. 4, Hovelsrud, PR, 34.62. 27, Klemmer, PR, 39.19. 28, Kaseman, PR, 39.21. 32, Smee, PR, 40.01. 41 (tie), A. Voigt, PR, 41.13. 46 (tie), Vrieze, PR, 41.32. 48 (tie), C. Voigt, PR, 41.36. 57 (tie), E. Ulvin, PR, 41.91. 68, O. Ulvin, PR, 42.63. 84, Lee, PR, 44.31. 90 (tie), Robbins, PR, 45.13. 100, Wagner, PR, 46.20. 101, Damar, PR, 46.34. 118 (tie), Mitchell, PR, 52.14.

50 freestyle: 1, Henderson, DL, 25.58. 7, Klemmer, PR, 27.24. 14, E. Ulvin, PR, 28.19. 16 (tie), 28.43. 42 (tie), Smee, PR, 30.13. 44, A. Voigt, PR, 30.17. 48, Vrieze, PR, 30.35. 49, Hovelsrud, PR, 30.38. 58, Damar, PR, 30.86. 61, C. Voigt, PR, 31.14. 62, Robbins, PR, 31.16. 75, Kaseman, PR, 31.83. 99, Mitchell, PR, 33.63. 101, Wagner, PR, 33.69. 114, Lee, PR, 35.29. 132, Swanson, PR, 38.86.

100 individual medley: 1, Gulon, DL, 1:03.57. 9, E. Ulvin, PR, 1:11.39. 19, Hovelsrud, PR, 1:14.65. 21, Klemmer, PR, 1:15.01. 27, Smee, PR, 1:16.24. 42, A. Voigt, PR, 1:17.93. 43, C. Voigt, PR, 1:18.69. 46 (tie), Damar, PR, 1:19.36. 48, O. Ulvin, PR, 1:19.64. 53, Vrieze, PR, 1:19.91. 60, Robbins, PR, 1:20.87. 71 (tie), Kaseman, PR, 1:25.16. 91, Wagner, PR, 1:28.62. 96, Le, PR, 1:29.57. 110, Mitchell, PR, 1:35.13.