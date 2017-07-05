Five Panthers receive Mid-State baseball honors

Senior Sam Eystad, junior Jason Haas and sophomores Gabe Bagstad and Tristin Persons received all-conference honors while junior Austin Jerger was an all-conference honorable mention selection.

Eystad went 1-1 on the mound and hit .240 (6 for 25) with four runs and two RBI in eight conference games. Haas batted .464 (13 for 28, including two doubles) with eight runs, seven RBI and six stolen bases in eight games. Bagstad batted .538 (14 for 26, including five doubles and one triple) with nine runs, eight RBI and three stolen bases in eight appearances. Persons hit .485 (16 for 33, including three doubles and two triples) with 13 runs, eight stolen bases and seven RBI in conference play. Jerger batted .429 (12 for 28, including two doubles and two home runs) with eight runs, 11 RBI and two stolen bases in eight games.

Eystad started at second base, Haas started in the outfield and at shortstop, Bagstad started at shortstop when not pitching, Persons started at catcher and center field, and Jerger started at catcher and the outfield.

Park Rapids swept Detroit Lakes (by scores of 5-4 and 20-18), split doubleheaders with Staples-Motley (winning 15-1 and losing 5-4) and Crosby-Ironton (winning 7-4 and losing 11-8), and dropping two games to Pequot Lakes (by scores of 9-5 and 9-2) during the season.

Pequot Lakes won the conference title with an 8-0 record. Crosby-Ironton and Detroit Lakes both finished at 3-5 while Staples-Motley went 2-6.

Eystad and Haas were also named to the Section 8AA team. Eystad posted a 5-3 record on the mound and batted .309 with 13 runs and nine RBI during the season while Haas hit .410 with 19 runs, 11 stolen bases and 15 RBI during the season.