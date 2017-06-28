Panthers improve on the court

The Panthers finished with a 0-10 record in dual meets during the regular season to earn the No. 8 spot for the Section 8A tournament. Thief River Falls, the No. 1 seed, eliminated the Panthers with a 7-0 victory in a section quarterfinal match as Park Rapids ended with a 0-11 record.

After opening the season by placing eighth at the Park Rapids Invitational with 2 points (Foley led the field with 28 points), the Panthers dropped duals to Bemidji (7-0), East Grand Forks (6-1), Fergus Falls (4-3), Perham (7-0), Thief River Falls (6-1), Detroit Lakes (6-1), Perham (7-0), Crookston (4-3), Fergus Falls (6-1) and Bemidji (7-0).

At the section tournament, No. 2 Crookston edged Thief River Falls 4-3 in the finals to qualify for the state Class A tournament. Crookston went on to place sixth at state.

For the season, the Panthers went 2-12 at No. 1 singles, 1-13 at No. 2 singles, 1-13 at No. 3 singles, 1-13 at No. 4 singles, 1-13 at No. 1 doubles, 1-13 at No. 2 doubles and 5-9 at No. 3 doubles.

"I thought we started the season without losing any skill level from last year," said Baumgartner. "We had good skills starting out and the kids got better and better as the season went on."

Leading the Panthers this season were seniors Nolan Booge, Kenny David, Jacob Gruis, Gunnar Larson, Zach Nelson, Nick Porozinski and Connor Shaw; juniors Matt Bruce, Evan Booge, Casimir Simonson, Tanner Stromback and Peter Van Batavia; sophomore Ashton Clark; and eighth grader Thomas Williams.

Shaw was named the Panthers' Most Valuable Player after going 2-7 at No. 1 singles, 1-4 at No. 1 doubles and earning the No. 4 seed in singles for the section tournament. Shaw went 1-1 in his final section meet.

Nolan Booge was the No. 14 seed in singles for the section tournament after going 1-5 at No. 2 singles, 0-1 at No. 3 singles, 0-2 at No. 1 doubles and 0-2 at No. 2 doubles during the regular season. Booge lost his first section match.

Porozinski and Evan Booge entered the section meet as the No. 11 seed in doubles. Porozinski posted a 0-3 record at No. 2 singles, a 1-2 record at No. 3 singles and a 1-7 record at No. 1 doubles while Evan Booge went 0-5 at No. 1 doubles, 0-5 at No. 2 doubles and 0-1 at No. 3 doubles with six different partners. That duo also lost in the first round at the section tournament.

Gruis and Larson entered as the No. 16 seed in doubles for the section tournament. Gruis compiled marks of 0-3 at No. 3 singles, 0-4 at No. 1 doubles, 1-4 at No. 2 doubles and 0-1 at No. 3 doubles while Larson went 0-3 at No. 1 doubles, 1-5 at No. 2 doubles and 1-3 at No. 3 doubles during the regular season. Gruis was named the team's Most Improved Player while Larson received the team's Rookie of the Year award. That duo also opened the section tournament with a loss.

Nelson played all four singles positions this spring, going 0-2 at No. 1 singles, 0-4 at No. 2 singles, 0-4 at No. 3 singles and 1-2 at No. 4 singles.

David also had six different doubles partners this season, posting a 0-5 record at No. 2 doubles and a 1-4 mark at No. 3 doubles.

Bruce went 0-3 at No. 2 doubles and 1-1 at No. 3 doubles. Simonson went 2-5 at No. 3 doubles. Stromback compiled records of 0-8 at No. 4 singles, 0-1 at No. 2 doubles and 1-0 at No. 3 doubles. Van Batavia went 0-1 at No. 3 singles, 0-2 at No. 4 singles and 3-2 at No. 3 doubles. Clark played six different spots, going 0-3 at No. 1 singles, 0-1 at No. 2 singles, 0-2 at No. 3 singles, 0-1 at No. 1 doubles, 0-1 at No. 2 doubles and 1-1 at No. 3 doubles. Williams went 0-1 at No. 4 singles in his only varsity appearance.

"I thought the kids played well. It comes down to consistency. We tried a lot of different lineups and I thought we were more competitive at the end of the year," said Baumgartner. "We're going to miss our seven seniors. Most of them have been with me since seventh grade and they love playing tennis. We've got to recruit more players and play with better focus and more grit if we want to be successful next year."