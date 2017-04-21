Jerger strikes out 15, Panthers defeat Frazee

The Panthers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning on a single by Natalie Kinkel, an error, a single by Macky Warne and a two-run triple by Jerger.

Mercedez Bellanger singled and scored on an error in the second for a 4-0 lead before a three-run fourth inning made it 7-1. A single by Bellanger, a bunt single by Kinkel, an RBI single by Kendra Coborn and a two-run triple by Warne sparked that inning.

A single by Kylee Pachel, an error and a sacrifice by Kaisa Coborn pushed the lead to 9-1 in the fifth.

After Frazee scored three times in the bottom of the fifth, the Panthers concluded the scoring with two runs in the sixth and a run in the seventh. Singles by Kendra Coborn and Warne, a run-scoring grounder by Jerger and an RBI single by Pachel made it 11-4 in the sixth before Bellanger singled and scored on an error in the seventh.

Kendra Coborn went 3 for 5 with two runs and two stolen bases, Warne went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBI, and Bellanger went 3 for 4 with four runs to lead the Panthers' offense. Kinkel went 2 for 5 with two runs and three stolen bases, Pachel went 2 for 3, and Jerger had three RBI as Park Rapids improved to 1-0 against Section 8AA teams and 2-0 overall.

Frazee, which committed six errors, fell to 1-1 in the section and overall.