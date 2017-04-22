Jorgenson leads Panthers at Tianna

Cody Dravis' 92 and a pair of 93s by Justin Dravis and Luke Kosel completed Park Rapids' 352 team score. Pine River-Backus led the 10-team field with a 345. United North Central was fourth with a 364 and Nevis finished seventh with a 455.

Leading UNC were Luke Wurdock with an 88, Anthony Wurdock with an 89, Mikko Johnson with a 92 and Mason Hotakeinen with an 95.

Comprising Nevis' team score were Dylen Spain-Brist's 96, Cooper Henry's 118, Tom Aman's 119 and Jack Johnson's 122.

PR-B's Nate Brasel earned medalist honors with a 79.

Team scores: Pine River-Backus 345, Park Rapids 352, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Laporte 354, United North Central 364, Fertile-Beltrami 374, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 385, Nevis 455, Bigfork 463, W-H-A JV 465, Cass Lake incomplete.

Individual results

Medalist: Nate Brasel, PR-B, 79. Others: Bjorn Jorgenson, PR, 82; Tate Usher, PR, 86; Luke Wurdock, UNC, 88; Anthony Wurdock, UNC, 89; Cody Dravis, PR, 91; Mikko Johnson, UNC, 92; Luke Kosel, PR, 93; Justin Dravis, PR, 93; Mason Hotakeinen, UNC, 95; Bobby Pietila, UNC, 96; Dylen Spain-Brist, N, 96; Jackson Leckner, PR, 99; Vaughn Massie, UNC, 99; Cooper Henry, N, 118; Tom Aman, N, 119; Jack Johnson, N, 122.

Lakers win at Lakeview

Wyatt Blomseth carded a 2-over par 66 to earn medalist honors and lead Detroit Lakes to the team title at the Detroit Lakes Early Bird Invitational at Lakeview Golf Course on April 13.

Detroit Lakes topped the nine-team field with a 281 on the par-64 course. Crookston was second with a 284 while Park Rapids finished seventh with a 344.

Leading the Panthers were Jackson Leckner's 85, Justin Dravis' 86, Kosel's 86 and Usher's 87.

Team scores: Detroit Lakes 281, Crookston 284, Pequot Lakes 302, Bemidji 308, Barnesville 310, Staples-Motley 315, Park Rapids 344, Wadena-Deer Creek 355, Crosby-Ironton incomplete.

Individual results

Medalist: Wyatt Blomseth, Detroit Lakes, 66. 2, Ben Trostad, Crookston, 67. 3 (tie), Ryan Paskey, Detroit Lakes, and Dane Anderson, Crookston, 70. 5 (tie), Charlie Aakre, Barnesville, and Beck Erholtz, Staples-Motley, 71.

Park Rapids scores

Jackson Leckner 85, Justin Dravis 86, Luke Kosel 86, Tate Usher 87, Cody Dravis 91, Eric LaFountain 108.