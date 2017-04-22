Panthers sweep titles on home course

Rounding out the Panthers' winning score in the boys meet were Bjorn Jorgenson's 42, Jackson Leckner's 44 and Justin Dravis' 46. Luke Kosel carded a 47 and Cody Dravis carded a 49.

Leading UNC to a runner-up showing were Luke Wurdock's 42, Anthony Wurdock's 43, Mason Hotakeinen's 43 and Bobby Pietila's 47. Mikko Johnson carded a 48 and Jimmy Hillukka carded a 49 for the Warriors.

Comprising Nevis' team score were Dylen Spain-Brist with a 50, Jack Johnson with a 53, Tom Aman with a 59 and Hunter Wright with a 60.

WHAL's Mason Schneider earned medalist honors with a 40.

Olivia McDonald's 44 and Olivia Wallace's 47 completed Park Rapids' winning total in the girls meet. Also competing for the Panthers were Sabela Valverde-Andrade (48), Madison Johnson (49) and Chloe Johnson (51).

UNC was led by a pair of 48s by Hailey Usher and Anna Huttunen and a 57 by Elly Hillukka. Toni Noland added a 59.

Maddy Mitchell carded a 61 as Nevis' lone golfer.

WHAL's Justine Day led the field with a 40 to earn medalist honors.

Park Rapids also swept titles in the Northern Pines Conference debut at Blueberry Pines on April 11.

Boys team scores: Park Rapids 173, United North Central 175, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Laporte 183, Deer River 212, Nevis 222, Bigfork 240. Incomplete teams: Blackduck, Cass Lake-Bena, Red Lake.

Individual results

Medalist: Mason Schneider, WHAL, 40. 2, Tate Usher, PR, 41. 3 (tie), Bjorn Jorgenson, PR, and Luke Wurdock, UNC, 42. Other scores: Anthony Wurdock, UNC, 43; Mason Hotakeinen, UNC, 43; Jackson Leckner, PR, 44; Justin Dravis, PR, 46; Luke Kosel, PR, 47; Bobby Pietila, UNC, 47; Mikko Johnson, UNC, 48; Cody Dravis, PR, 49; Jimmy Hillukka, UNC, 49; Dylen Spain-Brist, N, 50; Jack Johnson, N, 53; Tom Aman, N, 59; Hunter Wright, N, 60.

Girls team scores: Park Rapids 132, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Laporte 143, United North Central 153, Red Lake 163, Bigfork 172, Cass Lake-Bena 183. Incomplete teams: Blackduck, Deer River, Nevis.

Individual results

Medalist: Justine Day, WHAL, 40. 2, Drew Hilmanowski, PR, 41. 3, Olivia McDonald, PR, 44. Other scores: Olivia Wallace, PR, 47; Sabela Valverde-Andrade, PR, 48; Hailey Usher, UNC, 48; Anna Huttunen, UNC, 48; Madison Johnson, PR, 49; Chloe Johnson, PR, 51; Elly Hillukka, UNC, 57; Toni Noland, UNC, 59; Maddy Mitchell, N, 61.