Park Rapids sports events rained out
Tuesday's Mid-State Conference season openers for the Park Rapids baseball and fastpitch softball teams and the home opener for the Park Rapids track and field teams have been rained out.
Park Rapids was scheduled to host Staples-Motley in a baseball doubleheader while the Panthers were scheduled to play a softball doubleheader at Staples today. Those games will be rescheduled for a later date.
The Park Rapids Invitational track and field meet scheduled for today was canceled and will not be rescheduled. Nevis and United North Central were among the teams scheduled to compete.