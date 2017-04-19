Search
    Bemidji defeats Panthers in dual

    By Vance Carlson Today at 10:00 a.m.

    Bemidji won all seven matches in straight sets in a 7-0 victory over the Park Rapids boys tennis team Thursday afternoon at Bemidji.

    Connor Shaw, Nick Porozinski, Zach Nelson and Peter Van Batavia played singles for the Panthers while Jacob Guis and Ashton Clark, Nolan Booge and Evan Booge, and Kenny David and Casimir Simonson comprised the doubles teams.

    It was Park Rapids' first dual meet of the season while Bemidji improved to 2-1 in dual meets.

    Bemidji 7, Park Rapids 0

    No. 1 singles: Spencer Konecne, B, over Connor Shaw 6-1, 6-0.

    No. 2 singles: Andrew Hokanson, B, over Nick Porozinski 6-0, 6-1.

    No. 3 singles: Wyatt Harrom, B, over Zach Nelson 6-2, 6-3.

    No. 4 singles: James Palmer, B, over Peter Van Batavia 6-0, 6-1.

    No. 1 doubles: Nick Palmer/Cody Hendricks, B, over Jacob Gruis/Ashton Clark 6-1, 6-1.

    No. 2 doubles: Bailey Harris/Adam Laakso, B, over Nolan Booge/Evan Booge 6-4, 6-3.

    No. 3 doubles: Kolden Michalicek/Ben Hess, B, over Kenny David/Casimir Simonson 6-3, 6-1.

