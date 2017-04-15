Panthers sweep titles in conference opener

Jackson Leckner's 45 and a pair of 47s by Jacob Bittmann and Cody Dravis rounded out Park Rapids' winning team score in the boys meet.

"It was a nice way to start the season," said Park Rapids head coach Jeff Anderson. "I think we have a good chance to win the Northern Pines Conference title this season."

United North Central finished second with a 183 behind Vaughn Massie's 43, Anthony Wurdock's 44, and a pair of 48s by Bobby Pietila and Nick Treinen.

Nevis fielded an incomplete team with Dylen Spain-Brist's 53 and a pair of 63s by Tom Aman and Cooper Henry leading the way.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Laporte's Mason Schneider also carded a 41 to share medalist honors as the boys played the front side.

Rounding out Park Rapids' winning total in the girls meet were Sabela Valverde-Andrade, who tied for third with a 49, and Drew Hilmanowski with a 50.

"I think we have a good shot to win the Northern Pines Conference again this year," said Park Rapids head coach Walt Harrison. "We're off to a good start."

UNC's Hailey Usher earned medalist honors in the girls meet with a 46 on the par-36 back side. Madi Womble's 55 and Elly Hillukka's 57 completed the Warriors' runner-up 158 team score.

Maddy Mitchell carded a 69 for Nevis in the 10-team field.

Boys team scores: Park Rapids 180, United North Central 183, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Laporte 186, Deer River 225, Bigfork 236. Incomplete teams: Blackduck, Cass Lake-Bena, Nevis, Northome-Kelliher, Red Lake.

Individual results

Co-medalists: Tate Usher, PR, and Mason Schneider, WHAL, 41. 3, Vaughn Massie, UNC, 43. 4 (tie), Anthony Wurdock, UNC, Caleb Strandlie, WHAL, and Coltin Mitchell, CL-B, 44. Other scores: Jackson Leckner, PR, 45; Jacob Bittmann, PR, 47; Cody Dravis, PR, 47; Bobby Pietila, UNC, 48; Nick Treinen, UNC, 48; Bjorn Jorgenson, PR, 49; Justin Dravis, PR, 49; Luke Wurdock, UNC, 49; Dylen Spain-Brist, N, 53; Mikko Johnson, UNC, 54; Tom Aman, N, 63; Cooper Henry, N, 63.

Girls team scores: Park Rapids 146, United North Central 158, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Laporte 170, Red Lake 175, Bigfork 190, Northome-Kelliher 230. Incomplete teams: Blackduck, Cass Lake-Bena, Deer River, Nevis.

Individual results

Medalist: Hailey Usher, UNC, 46. 2, Olivia Wallace, PR, 47. 3 (tie), Sabela Valverde-Andrade, PR, and Justine Day, WHAL, 49. Other scores: Drew Hilmanowski, PR, 50; Madison Johnson, PR, 54; Jasmine Cease, PR, 55; Amber Schroeder, PR, 55; Madi Womble, UNC, 55; Elly Hillukka, UNC, 57; Anna Huttunen, UNC, 58; Toni Noland, UNC, 59; Maddy Mitchell, N, 69.