Panthers sweep titles in conference opener
Both Park Rapids golf teams opened the Northern Pines Conference season by sweeping titles Tuesday at Blueberry Pines.
Tate Usher tied for medalist honors with a 41 on the par-36 course to lead the Park Rapids boys to first place in the 10-team field with a four-golfer score of 180 while Olivia Wallace claimed runner-up honors as the Panthers took first in the girls meet with a three-golfer round of 146 in the first meet of the season.
Jackson Leckner's 45 and a pair of 47s by Jacob Bittmann and Cody Dravis rounded out Park Rapids' winning team score in the boys meet.
"It was a nice way to start the season," said Park Rapids head coach Jeff Anderson. "I think we have a good chance to win the Northern Pines Conference title this season."
United North Central finished second with a 183 behind Vaughn Massie's 43, Anthony Wurdock's 44, and a pair of 48s by Bobby Pietila and Nick Treinen.
Nevis fielded an incomplete team with Dylen Spain-Brist's 53 and a pair of 63s by Tom Aman and Cooper Henry leading the way.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Laporte's Mason Schneider also carded a 41 to share medalist honors as the boys played the front side.
Rounding out Park Rapids' winning total in the girls meet were Sabela Valverde-Andrade, who tied for third with a 49, and Drew Hilmanowski with a 50.
"I think we have a good shot to win the Northern Pines Conference again this year," said Park Rapids head coach Walt Harrison. "We're off to a good start."
UNC's Hailey Usher earned medalist honors in the girls meet with a 46 on the par-36 back side. Madi Womble's 55 and Elly Hillukka's 57 completed the Warriors' runner-up 158 team score.
Maddy Mitchell carded a 69 for Nevis in the 10-team field.
Boys team scores: Park Rapids 180, United North Central 183, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Laporte 186, Deer River 225, Bigfork 236. Incomplete teams: Blackduck, Cass Lake-Bena, Nevis, Northome-Kelliher, Red Lake.
Individual results
Co-medalists: Tate Usher, PR, and Mason Schneider, WHAL, 41. 3, Vaughn Massie, UNC, 43. 4 (tie), Anthony Wurdock, UNC, Caleb Strandlie, WHAL, and Coltin Mitchell, CL-B, 44. Other scores: Jackson Leckner, PR, 45; Jacob Bittmann, PR, 47; Cody Dravis, PR, 47; Bobby Pietila, UNC, 48; Nick Treinen, UNC, 48; Bjorn Jorgenson, PR, 49; Justin Dravis, PR, 49; Luke Wurdock, UNC, 49; Dylen Spain-Brist, N, 53; Mikko Johnson, UNC, 54; Tom Aman, N, 63; Cooper Henry, N, 63.
Girls team scores: Park Rapids 146, United North Central 158, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Laporte 170, Red Lake 175, Bigfork 190, Northome-Kelliher 230. Incomplete teams: Blackduck, Cass Lake-Bena, Deer River, Nevis.
Individual results
Medalist: Hailey Usher, UNC, 46. 2, Olivia Wallace, PR, 47. 3 (tie), Sabela Valverde-Andrade, PR, and Justine Day, WHAL, 49. Other scores: Drew Hilmanowski, PR, 50; Madison Johnson, PR, 54; Jasmine Cease, PR, 55; Amber Schroeder, PR, 55; Madi Womble, UNC, 55; Elly Hillukka, UNC, 57; Anna Huttunen, UNC, 58; Toni Noland, UNC, 59; Maddy Mitchell, N, 69.