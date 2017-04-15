Park Rapids girls top field at W-DC

Lydia Kantonen won the 3,200-meter run in 12:11.33 and Hannah Morgan took first in the long jump with a distance of 14 feet, 3.50 inches as the Panthers compiled 138 points to top the 10-team field. Osakis was second with 111 points while United North Central finished ninth with 21 points.

All four of Park Rapids' relay teams excelled, led by a winning time of 4:25.53 by the 4 x 400 unit of Kamree Carlson, Holly Johnson, Tori Hilmanowski and Jaiden McCollum. The 4 x 100 relay team of Hannah Morgan, Abby Eystad, Julia Johnson and Ellie Ulvin took second in 55.53; the 4 x 200 relay unit of Ulvin, Carlson, Morgan and McCollum claimed runner-up honors in 1:54.00; and the 4 x 800 relay team of Kantonen, Whitney Steffel, Paige Johnson and Hilmanowski placed second in 10:35.17.

McCollum also added a pair of runner-up showings with a throw of 36-7 in the shot put and a distance of 94-4.50 in the discus.

Placing third for the Panthers were Paige Johnson in the 400 (1:06.35) and high jump (4-10) and Carlson in the shot put (34-4.50).

"We were very pleased with our first outdoor meet. The girls have been working hard and performed really well," said Park Rapids head coach Corey Hill. "The competition at this meet was great with almost 800 athletes competing and we liked having good competition early in the season as we know it will really help us down the road. Our field events along with running events are really strong this year so we are excited to see what comes our way. We hope to stay healthy and continue to improve."

Annika Aho led UNC with a runner-up time of 5:39.31 in the 1,600 run.

In the boys meet, the 4 x 800 relay team of Seth Breitweser, Bryce James, Jack Christenson and Adam Jacobi led the field with a winning time of 8:49.55 as Park Rapids finished seventh with 60 points. Wadena-Deer Creek led the 11-team field with 102.50 points while UNC finished 11th with 7 points.

Christenson added a runner-up 2:10.71 while Breitweser was third in 2:15.29 in the 800 run. Also placing third for the Panthers were Jake Reish in the high jump (5-10) and Kaleb Carlson in the pole vault (11 feet).

Girls team scores: Park Rapids 138, Osakis 111, Wadena-Deer Creek 86, Ottertail Central 84.50, Frazee 78, Pillager 72.50, Staples-Motley 64, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 40, United North Central 21, Browerville 6.

Individual results

100 dash: 1, Malone, WDC, 13.28. 5, J. Johnson, PR, 13.82. 6, Morgan, PR, 13.85.

200 dash: 1, Ziegler, F, 28.12. 4, H. Johnson, PR, 29.04.

400 dash: 1, Collins, WDC, 1:05.53. 3, P. Johnson, PR, 1:06.35. 4, Hilmanowski, PR, 1:07.41.

800 run: 1, Gielow, P, 2:27.68. 4, Renneberg, PR, 2:50.53. 5, Breitweser, PR, 2:51.30.

1,600 run: 1, Morgan, F, 5:33.47. 2, Aho, UNC, 5:39.31. 6, Renneberg, PR, 6:05.43.

3,200 run: 1, Kantonen, PR, 12:11.33. 6, Steffel, PR, 13:44.64. 7, Isaacson, UNC, 14:13.92.

100 hurdles: 1, Klefsaas, SM, 13.50. 4, Warmbold, PR, 18.40.

300 hurdles: 1, Johannsen, F, 52.23. 4, Hrdlicka, UNC, 55.30. 5, Scholz, PR, 55.57.

4 x 100 relay: 1, Osakis, 53.80. 2, Park Rapids (Morgan, Eystad, J. Johnson, Ulvin), 55.53.

4 x 200 relay: 1, Osakis, 1:53.00. 2, Park Rapids (Ulvin, Ka. Carlson, Morgan, McCollum), 1:54.00.

4 x 400 relay: 1, Park Rapids (Ka. Carlson, H. Johnson, Hilmanowski, McCollum), 4:25.53.

4 x 800 relay: 1, Frazee, 10:31.85. 2, Park Rapids (Kantonen, Steffel, P. Johnson, Hilmanowski), 10:35.17.

High jump: 1, Johnson, P, 5-0. 3, P. Johnson, PR, 4-10.

Pole vault: 1, Klefsaas, SM, 11-0. 4, Aho, UNC, 7-6. 7, Olson, UNC, 7-6. 8, C. Johnson,PR, 7-6.

Long jump: 1, Morgan, PR, 14-3.50. 4, J. Johnson, PR, 13-10.

Triple jump: 1, Sorenson, O, 32-11.50.

Shot put: 1, Bliese, O, 38-1. 2, McCollum, PR, 36-7. 3, Ka. Carlson, PR, 34-4.50.

Discus: 1, Miron, WDC, 104-9. 2, McCollum, PR, 94-4.50. 6, Ka. Carlson, PR, 83-6.50.

Boys team scores: Wadena-Deer Creek 102.50, Ottertail Central 100.50, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 89.50, Frazee 86, Staples-Motley 84.50, Pillager 61, Park Rapids 60, Osakis 58, Browerville 27, New York Mills 26, United North Central 7.

Individual results

100 dash: 1, Stueve, WDC, 11.15. 7, Clements, UNC, 12.22. 8, May, PR, 12.33.

200 dash: 1, Jansen, BHV, 23.42.

400 dash: 1, Daigneault, WDC, 53.65. 5, James, PR, 57.75. 7, K. Brandt, PR, 58.25.

800 run: 1, Eckel, O, 2:08.32. 2, Christenson, PR, 2:10.71. 3, Breitweser, PR, 2:15.29.

1,600 run: 1, Miller, F, 5:07.00. 7, Monaghan, PR, 5:22.00. 8, Renneberg, PR, 5:23.00.

3,200 run: 1, Anderson, SM, 10:50.36. 6, Jacobi, PR, 11:18.84. 7, Moses, PR, 11:50.22.

110 hurdles: 1, Giza, SM, 15.93.

300 hurdles: 1, Giza, SM, 43.60.

4 x 100 relay: 1, Wadena-Deer Creek, 45.51. 7, Park Rapids (S. Fritze, May, Day, Carlson), 49.50.

4 x 200 relay: 1, Wadena-Deer Creek, 1:33.92. 8, Park Rapids (Carlson, Bessman, Stearns, Mat. Benson), 1:47.07.

4 x 400 relay: 1, Staples-Motley, 3:42.15. 8, Park Rapids (S. Fritze, Bessman, Crist, K. Brandt), 4:01.80.

4 x 800 relay: 1, Park Rapids (Breitweser, James, Christenson, Jacobi), 8:49.55.

High jump: 1, VanErp, OTC, 6-2. 3, Reish, PR, 5-10.

Pole vault: 1, Giza, SM, 13-6. 3, Carlson, PR, 11-0. 4, Clements, UNC, 10-6. 6, S. Fritze, PR, 9-0. 7, Hill, PR, 8-6.

Long jump: 1, VanErp, OTC, 19-9.25.

Triple jump: 1, VanErp, OTC, 43-3.25.

Shot put: 1, Moore, BHV, 50-9.

Discus: 1, Moore, BHV, 180-0.