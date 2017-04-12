Foley captures Park Rapids Invitational boys tennis title

Foley finished with 28 points to top the eight-team field. Detroit Lakes was second with 23 points and Perham took third with 22 points. Park Rapids was eighth with 2 points.

Nick Porozinski and Connor Shaw finished seventh at No. 1 doubles while Gunnar Larson and Casimir Simonson finished seventh at No. 3 doubles to account for Park Rapids' two wins.

Ashton Clark played No. 1 singles, Zach Nelson played No. 2 singles, Jacob Gruis played No. 3 singles, Tanner Stromback played No. 4 singles, and Kenny David and Matt Bruce played No. 2 doubles for the Panthers in their season debut.

"I thought the boys played well for the first meet of the season," said Park Rapids head coach Mike Baumgartner.

Team scores: Foley 28, Detroit Lakes 23, Perham 22, Moorhead 19, East Grand Forks 18, Minnewaska Area 13, Fergus Falls 11, Park Rapids 2.

Championship matches

No. 1 singles: Logan Scott, Foley, over Gunnar Anderson, Perham, 6-0, 6-0. No. 2 singles: Jordan Ziwicki, Foley, over Noah Tarczan, Fergus Falls, 6-1, 6-3. No. 3 singles: Tate Reichmann, Minnewaska Area, over Griffin Krabbenhoft, Moorhead, 6-3, 6-1. No. 4 singles: Hagar Khalid, Moorhead, over Josh Peterson, Perham, 6-3, 6-4. No. 1 doubles: Hunter Olson/Tyler Schauer, East Grand Forks, over Adam Daggett/Austin Baker, Detroit Lakes, 5-7, 6-4, 10-5. No. 2 doubles: Noah Christenson/Aaron Solberg, Perham, over Peyton Baron/Caleb Dahlstrom, Foley, 6-2, 7-5. No. 3 doubles: Jake Hanson/Caden Smith, Detroit Lakes, over Luke Estwick/Owen Bartell, Foley, 6-4, 6-0.

Park Rapids results

Ashton Clark (No. 1 singles): lost to Gabe Hanninen, Detroit Lakes, 6-2, 6-0; lost to Tyler Hobby, Fergus Falls, 6-1, 6-1; lost to Ben Kern, East Grand Forks, 6-0, 6-0 (8th).

Zach Nelson (No. 2 singles): lost to Noah Tarczan, Fergus Falls, 6-0, 6-0; lost to Evan Palmer, Minnewaska Area, 6-0, 6-1; lost to Parker Anderson, East Grand Forks, 6-3, 6-3 (8th).

Jacob Gruis (No. 3 singles): lost to Blake Felch, East Grand Forks, 6-0, 6-1; lost to Caleb Danielson, Fergus Falls, 6-2, 6-1; lost to Garett Knopf, Detroit Lakes, 6-3, 6-0 (8th).

Tanner Stromback (No. 4 singles): lost to Josh Peterson, Perham, 6-1, 6-0; lost to Nathaniel Vanderweyst, Foley, 6-0, 6-4; lost to Joe Connlley, Fergus Falls, 6-0, 4-6, 10-6 (8th).

Nick Porozinski/Connor Shaw (No. 1 doubles): lost to Jacob Hageman/Tanner Funk, Foley, 6-3, 6-2; lost to Matt Monke/Isaac Ahlgren, Fergus Falls, 6-1, 6-4; defeated Ben Larson/Cade Fier, Minnewaska Area, 6-2, 6-1 (7th).

Kenny David/Matt Bruce (No. 2 doubles): lost to Landon Stevens/Elijah Schmidt, Minnewaska Area, 1-6, 7-5, 10-4; lost to Justin Mortenson/Leo Segura, Fergus Falls, 6-2, 7-5; lost to Michael Thibert/Jeron Sheldon, Moorhead, 7-5, 6-4 (8th).

Gunnar Larson/Casimir Simonson (No. 3 doubles): lost to Michael Overbo/Landon Overbo, Moorhead, 6-1, 6-0; lost to Michael Schwartz/Jack Fudge, Perham, 6-3, 7-5; defeated Ben Thorfinnson (Minnewaska Area)/Thomas Williams (Park Rapids), 6-1, 6-2 (7th).