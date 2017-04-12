Foley captures Park Rapids Invitational boys tennis title
Foley won titles at No. 1 singles and No. 2 singles to capture the team title at Saturday's Park Rapids Invitational boys tennis tournament at the Depot Courts and Century School courts.
Foley finished with 28 points to top the eight-team field. Detroit Lakes was second with 23 points and Perham took third with 22 points. Park Rapids was eighth with 2 points.
Nick Porozinski and Connor Shaw finished seventh at No. 1 doubles while Gunnar Larson and Casimir Simonson finished seventh at No. 3 doubles to account for Park Rapids' two wins.
Ashton Clark played No. 1 singles, Zach Nelson played No. 2 singles, Jacob Gruis played No. 3 singles, Tanner Stromback played No. 4 singles, and Kenny David and Matt Bruce played No. 2 doubles for the Panthers in their season debut.
"I thought the boys played well for the first meet of the season," said Park Rapids head coach Mike Baumgartner.
Team scores: Foley 28, Detroit Lakes 23, Perham 22, Moorhead 19, East Grand Forks 18, Minnewaska Area 13, Fergus Falls 11, Park Rapids 2.
Championship matches
No. 1 singles: Logan Scott, Foley, over Gunnar Anderson, Perham, 6-0, 6-0. No. 2 singles: Jordan Ziwicki, Foley, over Noah Tarczan, Fergus Falls, 6-1, 6-3. No. 3 singles: Tate Reichmann, Minnewaska Area, over Griffin Krabbenhoft, Moorhead, 6-3, 6-1. No. 4 singles: Hagar Khalid, Moorhead, over Josh Peterson, Perham, 6-3, 6-4. No. 1 doubles: Hunter Olson/Tyler Schauer, East Grand Forks, over Adam Daggett/Austin Baker, Detroit Lakes, 5-7, 6-4, 10-5. No. 2 doubles: Noah Christenson/Aaron Solberg, Perham, over Peyton Baron/Caleb Dahlstrom, Foley, 6-2, 7-5. No. 3 doubles: Jake Hanson/Caden Smith, Detroit Lakes, over Luke Estwick/Owen Bartell, Foley, 6-4, 6-0.
Park Rapids results
Ashton Clark (No. 1 singles): lost to Gabe Hanninen, Detroit Lakes, 6-2, 6-0; lost to Tyler Hobby, Fergus Falls, 6-1, 6-1; lost to Ben Kern, East Grand Forks, 6-0, 6-0 (8th).
Zach Nelson (No. 2 singles): lost to Noah Tarczan, Fergus Falls, 6-0, 6-0; lost to Evan Palmer, Minnewaska Area, 6-0, 6-1; lost to Parker Anderson, East Grand Forks, 6-3, 6-3 (8th).
Jacob Gruis (No. 3 singles): lost to Blake Felch, East Grand Forks, 6-0, 6-1; lost to Caleb Danielson, Fergus Falls, 6-2, 6-1; lost to Garett Knopf, Detroit Lakes, 6-3, 6-0 (8th).
Tanner Stromback (No. 4 singles): lost to Josh Peterson, Perham, 6-1, 6-0; lost to Nathaniel Vanderweyst, Foley, 6-0, 6-4; lost to Joe Connlley, Fergus Falls, 6-0, 4-6, 10-6 (8th).
Nick Porozinski/Connor Shaw (No. 1 doubles): lost to Jacob Hageman/Tanner Funk, Foley, 6-3, 6-2; lost to Matt Monke/Isaac Ahlgren, Fergus Falls, 6-1, 6-4; defeated Ben Larson/Cade Fier, Minnewaska Area, 6-2, 6-1 (7th).
Kenny David/Matt Bruce (No. 2 doubles): lost to Landon Stevens/Elijah Schmidt, Minnewaska Area, 1-6, 7-5, 10-4; lost to Justin Mortenson/Leo Segura, Fergus Falls, 6-2, 7-5; lost to Michael Thibert/Jeron Sheldon, Moorhead, 7-5, 6-4 (8th).
Gunnar Larson/Casimir Simonson (No. 3 doubles): lost to Michael Overbo/Landon Overbo, Moorhead, 6-1, 6-0; lost to Michael Schwartz/Jack Fudge, Perham, 6-3, 7-5; defeated Ben Thorfinnson (Minnewaska Area)/Thomas Williams (Park Rapids), 6-1, 6-2 (7th).