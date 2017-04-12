Panthers look for more success on court

The Panthers return 11 players from that team, led by seniors Nick Porozinski, Connor Shaw, Nolan Booge, Zach Nelson, Kenny David and Jacob Gruis; juniors Evan Booge, Matthew Bruce, Peter Van Batavia and Tanner Stromback; and sophomore Ashton Clark.

Porozinski was the Panthers' No. 1 singles player most of last season and was the No. 12 seed in singles for the Section 8A tournament. Shaw was the No. 16 seed in singles for the section tournament and played No. 2 singles, No. 1 doubles and No. 2 doubles last spring. Nolan Booge and Evan Booge comprised the No. 2 doubles team and received the No. 16 seed in doubles for the section tournament.

Nelson played No. 3 singles most of last season while also seeing time at No. 1 singles, No. 4 singles and No. 2 doubles. Clark played No. 3 singles, No. 4 singles and No. 2 doubles last year. Gruis returns after seeing time at No. 4 singles and No. 3 doubles. Bruce competed at No. 2 singles, No. 3 singles, No. 4 singles and No. 3 doubles.

Also playing No. 3 doubles were David, Stromback and Van Batavia.

Park Rapids has three key players to replace with the graduation of Bobby Bruce, Marcus McKever and Marcus Hoyer. Bruce and McKeever comprised the No. 1 doubles team that was the No. 7 seed for the Section 8A tournament while Hoyer competed at No. 2 and No. 3 singles.

Rounding out this year's varsity team are three newcomers: senior Gunnar Larson, junior Casimir Simonson and eighth grader Thomas Williams.

Park Rapids was the No. 8 seed for the Section 8A tournament and opened with a 7-0 loss to No. 1 Crookston, which went on to defeat No. 2 Thief River Falls for the section title and claim the consolation title at the state Class A tournament. Those two teams are favored to contend for the section title again this year with Detroit Lakes, East Grand Forks, Fergus Falls, Minnewaska Area and Perham returning to the section.

"After the first week of practice, it looks like we're starting off where we left off last season. It looks like everybody's skills have improved," said Baumgartner. "These guys enjoy the game of tennis and they have a lot of fun. Hopefully we'll be more competitive than last year."