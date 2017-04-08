Park Rapids girls finish second at indoor track meet

Miller won the 3,200-meter run in 14:09.30 to account for the Panthers' only winning performance in the girls meet. The Panthers used runner-up showings by Hannah Morgan in the long jump (15 feet, 3.50 inches), Katelyn Warmbold in the triple jump (31-9.50), Jaiden McCollum in the shot put (39-1) and the 4 x 400 relay team of Holly Johnson, Morgan, Lydia Kantonen and McCollum (4:34.30) to finish second in the team standings with 81 points. Thief River Falls led the way with 84.50 points as 16 teams scored points.

Finishing third for the Panthers were Holly Johnson in the 400 dash (1:06.37), Kantonen in the 1,600 run (5:47.89) and Coral Johnson in the pole vault (8 feet). Park Rapids placed in 13 events as the top-eight finishers earned points.

"We were very impressed with how the girls competed and saw great improvement from the last meet," said Park Rapids head coach Corey Hill. "This team is very focused and looks to achieve at a very high level. The young girls continue to improve and we look forward to having a full and healthy team soon. When we do, I believe we will be right on track for our goals."

Randi Nielsen's runner-up 10.99 in the 60 hurdles led Nevis to 11th place with 13 points.

In the boys meet, Christenson won the 800 run in 2:09.05 and joined Adam Jacobi, Seth Breitweser and Jake Reish on the 4 x 800 relay team that took first in 9:01.79. Park Rapids scored points in five events and finished fourth in the team standings with 36 points. Grand Forks Red River ran away with the team title with 234.83 points as 17 teams scored points. Nevis scored 10 points for 14th place.

Girls team scores: Thief River Falls 84.50, Park Rapids 81, International Falls 70.50, Bagley/Fosston 55.50, Wadena-Deer Creek 53.50, Bigfork 48, Frazee 39, Fertile-Beltrami 33, West Marshall 31, Northome-Kelliher/Blackduck 14, Nevis 13, Grand Forks Red River 6, TrekNorth 6, Prairie Valley 5, Lake of the Woods 4, Chisholm 1.

Individual results

4 x 800 relay: 1, Bagley/Fosston, 11:09.66. 5, Park Rapids (Kantonen, Renneberg, Steffel, Villarreal), 11:35.32.

60 hurdles: 1, Ziegler, F, 10.17. 2, Nielsen, N, 10.99. 4, Dudley, N, 11.10. 6, Warmbold, PR, 11.24.

60 dash: 1, Johnson, TRF, 8.18.

400 dash: 1, Tower, B, 1:04.33. 3, H. Johnson, PR, 1:06.37. 7, J. Johnson, PR, 1:08.94.

1,600 run: 1, Finstad, TRF, 5:37.71. 3, Kantonen, PR, 5:47.89.

4 x 200 relay: 1, Thief River Falls, 1:53.67. 4, Park Rapids (Ulvin, Eystad, Ka. Carlson, McCollum), 1:58.22.

800 run: 1, Finstad, TRF, 2:31.49.

200 dash: 1, Johnson, TRF, 27.44. 8, McCollum, PR, 29.29.

3,200 run: 1, Miller, PR, 14:09.30.

4 x 400 relay: 1, Bagley/Fosston, 4:32.81. 2, Park Rapids (H. Johnson, Morgan, Kantonen, McCollum), 4:34.30.

High jump: 1, Erickson, IF, 5-2. 8, Ke. Carlson, PR, 4-6.

Pole vault: 1, Edwards, IF, 8-6. 3, C. Johnson, PR, 8-0.

Long jump: 1, Becker, B, 16-2.50. 2, Morgan, PR, 15-3.50. 6, Warmbold, PR, 14-4.50. 8, H. Johnson, PR, 13-10.75.

Triple jump: 1, Ziegler, F, 33-5.50. 2, Warmbold, PR, 31-9.50.

Shot put: 1, Gilbert, IF, 42-10.50. 2, McCollum, PR, 39-1. 8, Ka. Carlson, PR, 33-3.

Discus: 1, Frank, GFRR, 132-10.

Boys team scores: Grand Forks Red River 234.83, Grand Rapids 78.66, Wadena-Deer Creek 52, Park Rapids 36, Thief River Falls 24, Northome-Kelliher/Blackduck 22, Fertile-Beltrami 21, Prairie Valley 19, Bigfork 18, West Marshall 16.50, Bagley/Fosston 16, International Falls 15, Frazee 11, Nevis 10, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 8, Chisholm 2, Lake of the Woods 1.

Individual results

4 x 800 relay: 1, Park Rapids (Christenson, Jacobi, Breitweser, Reish), 9:01.79.

60 hurdles: 1, Enerson, GFRR, 8.43. 4, Tinnes, N, 8.96.

60 dash: 1, Stueve, WDC, 7.39. 7, Henry, N, 7.59.

400 dash: 1, Binstock, GFRR, 56.36.

1,600 run: 1, Stueven, NKB, 4:49.74.

4 x 200 relay: 1, Red River, 1:34.83.

800 run: 1, Christenson, PR, 2:09.05. 4, Breitweser, PR, 2:15.77. 6, James, PR, 2:17.51.

200 dash: 1, Burian, GFRR, 23.98. 6, Tinnes, N, 25.30.

3,200 run: 1, Stueven, NKB, 10:51.20.

4 x 400 relay: 1, Red River, 3:51.48. 4, Park Rapids (Christenson, Bessman, Z. Fritze, S. Fritze), 4:01.61.

High jump: 1, Pantages, WDC, 6-3. 7, Reish, PR, 5-8.

Pole vault: 1, Patel, GFRR, 12-0. 8, Carlson, PR, 10-6.

Long jump: 1, Enerson, GFRR, 20-6.

Triple jump: 1, Pope, GFRR, 46-4.75.

Shot put: 1, Stahl, GFRR, 45-11.

Discus: 1, Ward, PV, 127-2.