"Overall, I was very pleased with my first season as head coach. I couldn't have asked for a better group of young ladies to work with. They were always willing to work hard, never blamed each other for mistakes and had super attitudes the whole season. Of course the fact that they are very athletic helps," said Overmyer. "We fell a couple games short of the .500 season I had anticipated. Some of the teams were just better than I had predicted and there were a few games in which tactical errors on my part cost us the win. Like most other teams out there, we struggled with consistency. When the girls were all playing well, we were a very good team. I felt like we ended the year with the respect of every team in our section."

After opening the season with a 64-58 Mid-State Conference win over Crosby-Ironton, the Panthers went through their first three-game losing streak with losses to Perham (68-55), Pine River-Backus (54-52) and Detroit Lakes (68-59 in overtime in another conference game).

A 58-37 win over Pelican Rapids was followed by a 73-62 conference loss to Staples-Motley. Park Rapids then split games at the Pelican Rapids Tournament with a 71-49 win over Battle Lake and a 58-48 loss to Breckenridge.

Park Rapids then split eight games, beginning with a 79-24 victory over Warroad and following with a 73-57 loss to Staples-Motley. Back-to-back wins over Sebeka (94-70) and Waubun (73-39) were followed with back-to-back conference losses to Crosby-Ironton (55-53) and Pequot Lakes (75-38).

The Panthers won three of their next four games with a 54-29 victory over Nevis, a 79-49 loss to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, a 52-49 win over Frazee and a 70-57 victory over Walker-Hackensack-Akeley. A three-game losing streak followed as Park Rapids dropped games to Roseau (91-75), Detroit Lakes (67-58) and Pequot Lakes (78-58). Staples-Motley won the conference title with a 7-1 record while Pequot Lakes (6-2), C-I (3-5), Detroit Lakes (3-5) and Park Rapids (1-7) followed.

Ending the regular season with wins over Bagley (74-27) and Wadena-Deer Creek (80-43) and a loss to Menahga (71-66) gave the Panthers an 11-13 record and the No. 10 seed for the Section 8AA tournament.

After opening section play with an 86-69 win over No. 7 Pelican Rapids, the Panthers saw their season end with a 66-44 loss to No. 2 Staples-Motley in the quarterfinals. Roseau defeated Staples-Motley in the championship game and went on to cap off an undefeated season by winning the state Class AA title. Roseau was the top-rated team in Class AA all season.

For the season, the Panthers averaged 62.4 points a game while allowing 58.7. Park Rapids shot 37.2 percent from the field and 53.7 percent at the free throw line while averaging 18.2 turnovers a game.

Leading the Panthers this season were seniors Macky Warne and Megan Jewison; juniors Jaiden McCollum, Jordan Klemmer and Kortne Byer; sophomores Kaisa Coborn and Kendra Coborn; and freshmen Paige Johnson and Rilee Michaelson. Warne and McCollum served as captains.

McCollum earned team MVP and all-conference honors while Warne and Michaelson received all-conference honorable mention honors. Receiving other team honors were Warne (Coaches Award), Paige Johnson (Most Improved) and Kendra Coborn (Best Teammate).

McCollum led the team in points with 380 (14.6 per game), rebounds with 229 (8.8 per game), assists with 113 (4.3 per game) and steals with 78 (3.0 per game) in 26 games while surpassing 1,000 career points during the season.

Michaelson was second in scoring at 11.3 points a night and in rebounds at 6.9 per game while leading the team with 22 blocked shots and contributing 47 steals and 33 assists in 26 games in her first full varsity season.

Warne capped off her senior season by leading the team with 71 3-pointers and finishing third by averaging 10.4 points a game. Warne also had 54 rebounds, 44 steals and 24 assists in 26 games.

Kaisa Coborn was fourth in scoring at 9.0 points a game and was second on the team with 99 assists and 69 steals and was third with 114 rebounds while playing all 26 games.

Kendra Coborn played in 24 games and averaged 5.4 points with 71 assists, 60 rebounds and 31 steals.

Paige Johnson averaged 4.7 points in her first full varsity season while chipping in 64 rebounds, 20 steals and 12 assists in 21 games.

Jewison played in all 26 games and had 64 points, 53 rebounds, 13 steals and 10 assists. Klemmer had 42 points, 28 rebounds, 19 steals and 14 assists in 25 games. Byer contributed 35 points, 40 rebounds, 22 assists and 17 steals in 24 games.

Also seeing varsity time were junior Olivia McDonald; sophomores Mercedez Bellanger, Julia Johnson, Natalie Kinkel and Whitney Steffel; and freshman Kamree Carlson.

"We lose two of our starters to graduation. Macky and Megan pass on excellent examples of long-term commitment and hard work to their teammates," said Overmyer. "Next year we will have an experienced team with a ton of athleticism which I plan to use to create an even faster-paced offense with a variety of full-court defenses. The girls really seem to like a fast pace so that's what we'll work on this summer."