Panthers look to build from 4-23 season

For the season, the Panthers averaged 41.3 points a game while allowing 64.4 points a night. Park Rapids shot 30 percent from the field and 51 percent at the free throw line while averaging 19.6 turnovers a game. Despite having to battle from behind, the Panthers stayed positive and played some of their best ball at the end of the season.

"We finished about where we were supposed to finish based on the amount of work the kids put in over the summer. If we would have worked more on our shooting over the summer, we could have turned four wins into 10 wins. When you only shoot 20 percent, it's very difficult to win games. That was a reflection on our work over the summer," said Park Rapids head coach Matt Brandt. "I knew our defense could be one of the better ones in the section, but you can only do so much defensively if you can't score on the other end. You have to give the kids credit. They stayed positive and had great attitudes and at the end of the year we started playing the way I thought we'd play all year. It was our offense that brought us down."

Park Rapids opened the season on a positive note with a 53-52 win over Pillager before following with a five-game losing streak with losses to Crosby-Ironton (74-21 in the Mid-State Conference opener), Roseau (59-48), Pequot Lakes (81-33 in another conference game), Crookston (74-41) and Perham (76-29).

Back-to-back wins followed as the Panthers edged Bagley 40-38 and defeated Wadena-Deer Creek 63-68.

Falling behind by at least 20 points in eight games resulted in a 14-game losing streak. After losing to Menahga (63-61 in overtime) and Nevis (73-36) at the Park Rapids Holiday Tournament, the Panthers were defeated by Detroit Lakes (64-33 in a conference game), Warroad (55-31), Staples-Motley (79-29 in a conference game), Crosby-Ironton (78-33), Nevis (70-30), Detroit Lakes (74-36), Pelican Rapids (76-71), Pequot Lakes (73-30), Sebeka (61-55), Frazee (61-33), Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (53-45) and Barnesville (66-49).

The Panthers ended that streak with an impressive 59-58 win over East Grand Forks before ending the regular season with a 56-52 overtime loss to Menahga, a 64-30 loss to Staples-Motley and a 58-40 loss to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.

Park Rapids received the No. 14 seed for the Section 8AA playoffs and saw the season end with a hard-fought 46-34 loss to No. 3 Crookston.

Crosby-Ironton won the conference title with a 7-1 record and went on to win the Section 7AA title and claim runner-up honors at the state Class AA tournament while being rated No. 4 in the state Class AA poll. Detroit Lakes took second in the conference standings at 6-2 while Pequot Lakes (5-3), Staples-Motley (2-6) and Park Rapids (0-8) followed. Breckenridge defeated Perham 54-41 for the Section 8AA title. Perham was rated No. 7 in the state Class AA poll while Nevis ended the regular season rated No. 2 in the state Class A poll.

Leading the Panthers this season were seniors Hunter Jewison, Adam Herberg and Jake Dickinson; juniors Jason Haas, Marque Cook, Blake Johnson and Will Pickar; and sophomores Tristin Persons, Gabe Bagstad and Payton Hill.

Persons was named the Panthers' Most Valuable Player and Mr. Defense after leading the team in scoring at 7.1 points a game while adding 48 rebounds, 27 assists and 25 steals as a guard.

Haas finished second on the team in scoring at 6.8 points a night and led the Panthers with 54 assists and 32 steals while adding 51 rebounds as a guard.

Jewison received all-conference honorable mention honors and was third in scoring at 5.7 points a night while leading the team with 105 rebounds and 16 blocks. The senior center also contributed 19 assists and nine steals.

Herberg was second on the team with 17 3-pointers while averaging 5.5 points a night. Herberg had 42 rebounds, 28 assists and 16 steals as a guard.

Bagstad led the team with 20 3-pointers while averaging 4.6 points a night. Bagstad had 36 rebounds, 18 assists and 11 steals. Bagstad received the team's Most Improved Player award as a guard.

Cook averaged 3.8 points a game with 56 rebounds, 12 assists and six steals as a forward.

Dickinson chipped in 3.2 points a game and was second on the team with 80 rebounds and 41 assists while chipping in 19 steals as a forward.

Johnson averaged 1.7 points a game with 29 rebounds as a guard, Pickar also averaged 1.7 points a game with 21 rebounds as a forward and Hill averaged 1.0 points a night with 24 rebounds as a center.

Also seeing some varsity time this season were juniors Luke Kosel and John Ballard; sophomores Jake Reish and Preston Renneberg; and freshman Shawn Ohm.

"The kids were disappointed with the season and they're hungry to come back and do what needs to be done over the summer for us to be more successful," said Brandt. "We had some younger kids really step up this year. The younger kids want to compete and win. Hopefully the minutes and experience they received this year will pay off next year. The future looks promising. These kids want to get the program back on an upward trend. The next couple of years could be very exciting if the kids put in the work in the summer."