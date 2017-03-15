Panthers pressure Pirates in 8AA loss

Park Rapids executed that game plan pretty well, but the Pirates still prevailed with a 46-34 victory.

Crookston made 11 3-pointers in a 74-41 win over the Panthers on Dec. 15. During the rematch in the playoffs, Park Rapids held the Pirates to only four 3-pointers and were in the game the whole way until Crookston sealed the victory by making free throws down the stretch.

The No. 3-seeded Pirates used a 7-0 run to claim a 9-4 lead before Jason Haas sparked an 8-3 run as Park Rapids tied the game at 14-14. Crookston closed out the half with a 12-1 spurt for a 26-15 advantage.

A 6-0 run early in the second half pushed Crookston's lead to 34-19, but a jumper by Tristin Persons was followed by back-to-back 3-pointers by Gabe Bagstad and Adam Herberg as the Panthers sliced the gap to 34-27.

The Pirates sealed the win by ending the game with a 12-7 run to advance.

Haas scored 12 points and had three assists and two steals to lead the No. 14-seeded Panthers. Herberg and Hunter Jewison pulled down five rebounds each while Persons had two assists as Park Rapids ended the season with a 4-23 record.

Nick Garmen scored 12 points while Todd Boerger, Matt Garmen and Luke Froeber scored 9 points apiece as the Pirates improved to 17-10.

In Thursday night's other section first-round games, No. 1 Perham defeated No. 16 Frazee 92-27, No. 9 Barnesville defeated No. 8 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 64-50, No. 12 Warroad upset No. 5 Roseau 63-61, No. 13 Pelican Rapids upset No. 4 Staples-Motley 69-58, No. 2 Breckenridge defeated No. 15 Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 94-35, No. 7 Wadena-Deer Creek topped No. 10 East Grand Forks 90-84 and No. 6 Hawley defeated No. 11 Bagley 70-48.

Perham eliminated Barnesville 55-28, Warroad edged Pelican Rapids 54-53, Breckenridge defeated W-DC 66-33 and Crookston held off Hawley 64-61 in Saturday's quarterfinals to advance to the section semifinals, which were held Tuesday night at Concordia.

The section championship game will be held Friday night at Concordia.

PARK RAPIDS: Herberg 3 0-0 7,Haas 6 0-0 12, Dickinson 0 2-2 2, Persons 2 1-2 5, Jewison 1 0-0 2, Renneberg 0 0-0 0, Bagstad 2 0-0 6, Hill 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 for 34 (FG), 3 for 4 (FT).

CROOKSTON: N. Garmen 12, Boerger 9, M. Garmen 9, Froeber 9, Wavra 5, Winand 2.

Halftime: Crookston 26, Park Rapids 15. Three-pointers: Herberg 1, Bagstad 2. Rebounds: Park Rapids 19 (Herberg 5, Jewison 5, Haas 3, Dickinson 3, Bagstad 2, Persons 1). Assists: Park Rapids 5 (Haas 3, Persons 2). Steals: Park Rapids 3 (Haas 2, Bagstad 1). Team fouls: Park Rapids 17. Fouled out: Jewison. Turnovers: Park Rapids 15.