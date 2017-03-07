Menahga moves on, Park Rapids eliminated

The Braves played No. 1 Cromwell Tuesday night at Crosby in the North championship game.

Park Rapids, the No. 10 seed in the Section 8AA tournament, eliminated No. 7 Pelican Rapids 86-69 Thursday night at Pelican Rapids before falling to No. 2 Staples-Motley 66-44 at the University of Minnesota Crookston Saturday afternoon. The Panthers end the season with a 12-14 record.

In Thursday night's other Section 5A North games, No. 1 Cromwell defeated No. 9 Bertha-Hewitt 89-32, No. 5 Verndale edged No. 4 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 54-52 and No. 3 PR-B defeated No. 6 Sebeka 64-50. Cromwell eliminated Verndale 74-54 Saturday night.

In the other Section 8AA opening-round games Thursday night, No. 1 Roseau defeated No. 16 Warroad 94-22, No. 8 Badger-Greenbush-Middle River defeated No. 9 Breckenridge 61-48, No. 5 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton eliminated No. 12 Crookston 64-50, No. 4 Perham defeated No. 13 Frazee 53-44, Staples-Motley ousted No. 15 Bagley 80-21, No. 6 East Grand Forks edged No. 11 Hawley 69-65 and No. 3 Barnesville defeated No. 14 Wadena-Deer Creek 60-20.

Roseau defeated BGMR 80-46, D-G-F eliminated Perham 49-48 and Barnesville defeated East Grand Forks 41-28 in the other games at Crookston on Saturday. Crookston hosted the semifinals Tuesday night and will host the Section 8AA championship game Friday night.