Fritze, Benson place at state

Two of those accomplished that goal while five helped set school records.

Sophomore Spencer Fritze earned all-state honors by finishing seventh in diving with 340.25 points while freshman Marcus Benson finished 11th in the 100-yard backstroke with a 54.94 to break the school record during Saturday's finals.

Those two showings gave Park Rapids 18 points for 26th place in the team standings. Breck/Blake won the state title with 349.50 points while St. Thomas Academy (288.50), Orono (193) and Sartell-St. Stephen (152) followed. Other teams from Section 5A who scored points at state were Alexandria (seventh with 107 points), Melrose/Sauk Centre (14th with 61 points), Detroit Lakes (38th with 16 points), Fergus Falls (30th with 9 points) and Bemidji (33rd with 1 point).

The Panthers' other four state entrants failed to advance to Saturday's finals during Friday's preliminaries.

Fritze and juniors Casimir Simonson, Zach Behrens and Matt Benson finished 20th in the 200 medley relay with a 1:42.26. Matt Benson finished 26th in the 200 freestyle in 1:52.08. Fritze clocked a 22.85 to place 26th in the 50 freestyle. Fritze, Behrens, Matt Benson and senior Sam Eystad finished 19th in the 200 freestyle with a school-record time of 1:31.80.

"I'm proud of the kids. We had a great state meet," said Park Rapids head coach Todd Fritze. "They all swam really well. We dropped time in everything, except the medley was a little slower. We went faster or stayed the same, which is what we hope to do at the state meet. It was fun to watch. I was extremely happy with what we did."

Fritze is all-state

After missing all-state honors in his first two trips to state in diving, Fritze was confident of moving up to the top 8 this season.

Executing five solid dives during preliminaries and three solid dives during semifinals put Fritze in perfect position to accomplish that goal.

Fritze placed 10th with 245 points in 2015 and 13th with 347.80 points last season in his first two state appearances in diving. Fritze entered this year's state meet as the Section 5A runner-up with 436.05 points.

During Thursday's preliminary round, Fritze was in third place with 172.15 points after five dives. Northfield's Jack Cuddy was first with 203.45 points while Detroit Lakes' Zane Freeman was second with 178.10 points.

After Thursday's semifinal round of three dives, Fritze fell to fifth place with 248.05 points. Cuddy led the way with 308.05 points while Simley's Ebenezer Ojo (305.65), Freeman (266.30) and Breck/Blake's Davis Harrington (255.30) followed.

Fritze ended up placing seventh after Saturday's final three dives with 340.25 points for 12 points to become the first Park Rapids male diver to bring home a state medal. Ojo claimed the state title with 436.45 points while Cuddy (431.70), Freeman (392.45), Simley's Joshua Halloran (372.25), Harrington (370.30) and Sauk Rapids-Rice's Jack Grabinski (345.10) followed.

"Spencer was pretty dialed in," said Todd Fritze. "He did well. He was pretty excited he medalled."

Benson makes finals

Marcus Benson was determined to advance to the finals and break Connor Smythe's school record in the 100 backstroke.

The Park Rapids freshman accomplished both tasks.

Benson made his state debut by placing 12th during preliminaries with a 55.46. That was ahead of his section runner-up time of 56.18 and Smythe's school record of 56.15 set in 2014.

Orono's Will Brenton led the 21-member field with a 49.51 while Mankato West's Henry Simpson claimed the final spot in the finals with a 54.05.

Benson, who entered state as the No. 12 seed, moved up a spot in the consolation finals by placing 11th with a 54.94 to set a new school record and earn 6 points. Brenton won the state title in 50.09. Breck/Blake's Julian Frerichs won the consolation title with a 53.85.

"Coming off of sections, we thought Marcus would get it (the school record)," said Todd Fritze. "We weren't concerned about Marcus not swimming the second day. He didn't show one ounce of nerves the whole weekend."

Relay breaks record

Fritze, Behrens, Eystad and Matt Benson knew they had some work to do in order to qualify for the finals in the 200 freestyle relay.

That relay team entered state as the No. 19 seed out of 21 qualifiers after placing third at the section meet with a 1:32.64. That time just missed the school record of 1:32.39 set by Smythe, Ben Kading, Jake Waggoner and Zach Eystad in 2013.

During Friday's preliminaries, Park Rapids finished 19th in 1:31.80 to miss placing among the top 16 to earn a spot in the finals. However, that time did break the school record as Fritze opened with a split of 22.98, Behrens followed in 23.21, Sam Eystad had a split of 23.39 and Benson closed in 22.23.

Breck/Blake had the fastest qualifying time of 1:26.76 while Northfield earned the last spot in the consolation finals by placing 16th in 1:31.03. St. Thomas Academy ended up winning the state title in 1:25.33.

"It just shows you how fast the meet was," said Todd Fritze. "We set the school record (during prelims) and we can't get in."

Swimmers miss cut

The 200 medley relay team, Matt Benson in the 200 freestyle and Fritze in the 50 freestyle also missed advancing to Saturday's finals.

Simonson, Fritze, Behrens and Matt Benson entered state as the No. 19 seed out of 26 teams in the 200 medley relay after placing fourth at the section meet with a qualifying time of 1:42.10. That broke the school record.

During Friday's state preliminaries, Simonson clocked a 26.39 split in the backstroke, Fritze went 28.00 in the breaststroke, Behrens had a 25.14 split in the butterfly and Benson closed with a 22.73 split in the freestyle as the Panthers finished 20th in 1:42.26. Simonson, Fritze and Benson competed in this relay at last year's state meet, placing 20th in 1:44.94.

Orono had the fastest time of 1:34.51 while Mesabi East earned the final spot in the consolation finals with a 1:41.51. Orono followed by winning the state title in 1:33.95.

In the 200 freestyle, Benson entered as the No. 26 seed out of 26 qualifiers with a third-place time of 1:52.48 from the section meet.

During preliminaries, Benson improved on that time by clocking a 1:52.08 for 26th place. Benson was disqualified in this event at last year's state meet. Winona's Griffin Wolner was first with a 1:42.45 while St. Thomas Academy's JT Howard finished 16th in 1:48.54 to claim the final spot in Saturday's finals. Wolner won the state title in 1:41.63.

Fritze qualified for state in the 50 freestyle by placing third in 22.86 at the section meet. That was good for the No. 27 seed out of 27 qualifiers.

In the preliminaries, Fritze moved up a spot by placing 26th with a 22.85. Fritze finished 26th with a 23.01 in this event at last year's state meet. Mankato East's Jacob Long had the top preliminary time of 21.06 while Austin's Mitch Mayer finished 16th in 22.22 for the final spot in the finals. Faribault's Paul Sadergaski won the state title in 21.00.

"People don't realize that we were probably the smallest school there and we're swimming against teams that swim year-round and are three times bigger than us," said Todd Fritze. "All we can do is try and go faster. It was good experience for the boys. The more experience we get at this meet, the better we'll get."