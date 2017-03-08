Park Rapids boys open playoffs at Crookston

The Panthers, who ended the regular season with a 4-22 record, will open the playoffs by traveling to No. 3 Crookston (16-10) for a 7 p.m. tip-off Thursday night. Crookston defeated the Panthers 74-41 on Dec. 15.

In the regular-season finale at Glyndon, D-G-F took control by jumping out to a 33-16 halftime lead to close out the regular season with a 9-7 record against section teams and a 10-16 overall record.

Tristin Persons led Park Rapids with 15 points and five steals while Gabe Bagstad scored 9 points. Jason Haas had five rebounds while Bagstad and Hunter Jewison pulled down four rebounds each. Bagstad and Jake Dickinson dished out two assists each and joined Jewison with two steals apiece as the Panthers fell to 3-10 against section teams.

In Thursday night's other first-round games of the section tournament, No. 1 Perham (24-2) hosts No. 16 Frazee (1-23), No. 8 D-G-F hosts No. 9 Barnesville (8-17), No. 4 Staples-Motley (13-11) hosts No. 13 Pelican Rapids (7-19), No. 2 Breckenridge (22-2) hosts No. 15 Badger-Greenbush-Middle River (7-19), No. 7 Wadena-Deer Creek (12-14) hosts No. 10 East Grand Forks (10-16) and No 6 Hawley (9-15) hosts No. 11 Bagley (10-16).

The winner between the Park Rapids vs. Crookston game plays the winner between Hawley and Bagley Saturday night at 7:30 at Concordia College. Concordia will host the section semifinals on March 14 and the championship game on March 17.

PARK RAPIDS: Reish 0 0-0 0, Kosel 1 0-0 3, Herberg 0 0-0 0, Haas 2 0-3 4, Renneberg 0 0 -0 0, Bagstad 4 0-0 9, Dickinson 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Persons 7 1-1 15, Pickar 2 0-0 5, Cook 0 0-0 0, Ohm 0 0-0 0, Hill 0 0-0 0, Jewison 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 for 50 (FG), 1 for 4 (FT).

Halftime: D-G-F 33, Park Rapids 16. Three-pointers: Kosel 1, Bagstad 1, Pickar 1. Rebounds: Park Rapids 22 (Haas 5, Bagstad 4, Jewison 4, Dickinson 3, Pickar 2, Reish 1, Renneberg 1, Persons 1, Hill 1).Assists: Park Rapids 7 (Bagstad 2, Dickinson 2, Persons 1, Ohm 1, Jewison 1). Steals: Park Rapids 14 (Persons 5, Bagstad 2, Dickinson 2, Jewison 2, Reish 1, Haas 1, Pickar 1). Blocked shots: Park Rapids 1 (Bagstad). Team fouls: Park Rapids 15. Turnovers: Park Rapids 18.

PARK RAPIDS (30): Reish 2 0-1 4, Ballard 1 0-0 2, Herberg 1 1-2 3, Haas 3 4-5 10, Renneberg 0 0-0 0, Dickinson 0 0-0 0, Johnson 2 0-0 6, Persons 0 1-2 1, Pickar 0 0-0 0, Ohm 0 0-0 0, Hill 0 0-0 0, Jewison 1 2-4 4. Totals: 10 for 46 (FG), 8 for 16 (FT).

STAPLES-MOTLEY (64): Smith 20, Skeesick 11, Kennedy 7, Lombard 6, Christensen 5, Ross-Bahn 4, Fietek 4, Carlson 2, Bartczak 2, Giza 2, Busker 1.

Halftime: S-M 34, Park Rapids 15. Three-pointers: Johnson 2. Rebounds: Park Rapids 21 (Jewison 5, Dickinson 4, Hill 3, Renneberg 2, Johnson 2, Pickar 2, Ballard 1, Haas 1, Ohm 1). Assists: Park Rapids 5 (Persons 2, Ballard 1, Haas 1, Jewison 1). Steals: Park Rapids 5 (Herberg 1, Haas 1, Johnson 1, Persons 1, Jewison 1). Blocked shots: Park Rapids 1 (Dickinson). Team fouls: Park Rapids 9. Turnovers: Park Rapids 18.