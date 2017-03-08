Booge, Sunram, Bittmann close out careers at state

Even though none were able to accomplish that feat, all three wrestled well at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Booge earned his second trip to state as the Section 8A runner-up at 132 pounds. Booge entered state unseeded and unranked and just missed upsetting Sibley East's Tanner Pasvogel in Friday's first round. Pasvogel, the No. 2 seed and No. 2-rated wrestler at 132, prevailed with an 8-6 minor decision.

When Pasvogel defeated Windom-Mountain Lake's Alex Borsgard 9-2 in the quarterfinals, Booge was awarded another match.

Unfortunately, Booge was denied advancing to Saturday's consolation quarterfinals with a 4-2 loss to Borsgard during Friday night's wrestlebacks. Borsgard used takedowns in the first period and second period to advance while Booge scored on escapes in the first and second periods. Booge, who went 2-2 in his state debut at 132 last season, ended the season with a 37-7 record and his career with a 150-74 record. The 150 wins rank third in school history.

Pasvogel went on to defeat top-seeded and top-ranked Tanner Reetz of Frazee 4-3 in the championship match. Pasvogel ended the season with a 40-2 record while Reetz ended at 41-1. Kenyon-Wanamingo's Seth Brossard, who was rated No. 9 in the state, defeated Minneota's Brendan Reiss 9-2 for third place while Borsgard won by injury default for fifth place. Brossard finished at 36-8, Reiss went 38-6 and Borsgard finished at 37-7.

Sunram earned his third trip to state after capturing the section title at 152.

Sunram, who went 0-1 at 126 in 2015 and 1-2 at 138 last season in his previous two state appearances, opened with an 11-10 minor decision over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City's Shane Whitcomb before being sent into the consolation bracket with a 4-2 loss to West Central Area's Keaton Long in Friday's quarterfinals. Sunram opened with a takedown before Long countered with an escape in the first period and an escape and takedown in the third period. Sunram was the No. 3 seed and rated No. 7 in the state. Whitcomb was unseeded and Long was seeded No. 6 and rated No. 6 in the state poll.

Sunram was eliminated from the tournament with a 6-5 loss to Pipestone's McKinley Bush in Friday night's consolation quarterfinals. Two takedowns by Long offset three escapes by Sunram in the second period as Long led 4-3. After an escape in the third period gave Long a 5-3 lead, Sunram tied the match with a takedown before Long prevailed with an escape. Sunram concluded his senior season with a 31-5 record and his career with a 146-60 record. The 146 wins tie Tyler Safratowich for the No. 4 spot in school history.

Kenyon-Wanamingo's Tyler Ryan lived up to his No. 1 seed and No. 1 ranking by defeating Long 10-6 in the title match. Ryan ended the season at 39-3 while Long finished at 42-3. Goodhue's Kelby O'Reilly (the No. 5 seed and the top-rated wrestler at 152) defeated Blue Earth's Zach Buseman (who was the No. 7 seed and rated No. 2 in the state) 4-1 for third place. O'Reilly finished with a 32-5 record while Buseman ended at 40-7. Eden Valley-Watkins' Matt Schindler (who was rated No. 5) posted a 9-5 decision over Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena's Ian Frenzel (who was rated No. 8 and entered as the No. 2 seed) for fifth place. Schindler ended at 32-4, Frenzel finished at 32-4, Whitcomb went 27-7 and Bush closed at 30-10.

Bittmann was making his state debut after placing second at 220 at the section tournament.

In Friday's first round, Bittmann drew Westfield's Mitchell Oswald, who was the No. 6 seed and rated No. 6 in the state at that weight. Oswald advanced to the semifinals by pinning Bittmann in 4:38 and defeating Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena's Hunter Wilcowski 9-5.

Bittmann was eliminated in Friday's wrestlebacks as Wilcowski recorded a pin in 4:59. Two takedowns and a nearfall in the second period gave Wilcowski a 6-3 lead before a takedown and nearfall gave Bittmann an 8-7 advantage in the third period. Two penalty points, an escape and a takedown made it 12-8 before Wilcowski recorded the pin.

Bittmann capped off his senior season with a 30-8 record while Wilcowski, who was the No. 3 seed, ended at 32-10.

Dover-Eyota's Reid Seelhammer, the top-ranked wrestler and No. 2 seed, defeated Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Jarret Haglund, the No. 2-rated wrestler and No. 8 seed, 5-0 in the final. Seelhammer ended at 44-2 while Hauglund finished at 36-11. Oswald capped off a 29-4 season by defeating Frazee's Rory Drewes 8-6 in overtime for third place. Drewes was the No. 4 seed and rated No. 7 in the state and ended the season with a 31-11 record. LeSueur-Henderson's Trenten Rogich (the No. 1 seed and rated No. 4 in the state) posted a 19-9 major decision over Paynesville's Grant Ludwig in the fifth-place match. Rogich ended with a 29-8 record while Ludwig finished at 26-10.