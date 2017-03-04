Three Park Rapids wrestlers win state medals

Clark was denied a state title with a 3-0 loss to United South Central's Blake Legred in the 106-pound championship match. Legred's nearfall in the third period was the only scoring as Clark ended his sophomore season with a 39-3 record.

Justin Dravis capped off his senior season by placing third at 160 pounds. Dravis defeated United North Central's Toby Hintzman 7-2 in the consolation semifinals before pinning Westfield's Colton Krell in 1:26 in the third-place match. Dravis ended his season with a 40-2 record.

Cody Dravis placed third at 170 pounds, defeating Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Hayden Voxland 6-4 in the consolation semifinals before using a pair of takedowns to defeat Goodhue's Mason Huemann 6-1 in the third-place match. Dravis ended his sophomore season with a 38-7 record.

Hintzman used an escape and takedown in the third period to seal a 5-1 win over Derek Krieger of K-M-S in the fifth-place match at 160 to cap off a 36-9 season.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Nevis' Dillon McGee dropped a 6-1 decision to Staples-Motley's Spencer Miller in the consolation semifinals before dropping a 9-4 decision to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa's Canon Swanson in the fifth-place match to place sixth at 113 pounds. McGee ended the season with a 29-11 record.

