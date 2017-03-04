Fritze places seventh in diving, earns all-state honors

Fritze, who was in fifth place after Thursday's semifinal round, finished with 340.25 points to earn 12 points. Simley's Ebenezer Obo won the state title with 436.45 points.

Park Rapids freshman Marcus Benson finished 11th in the 100-yard backstroke with a 54.94 to break his school record of 55.46 set during Friday's preliminaries. Benson scored 6 points. Orono's Will Brenton won the state title in 50.09.

Those two results gave Park Rapids 18 points for 26th place in the team standings. Breck/Blake took first with 349.50 points. Other Section 5A teams scoring points at state were Sartell-St. Stephen (fourth with 152 points), Alexandria (seventh with 107 points), Melrose/Sauk Centre (14th with 61 points), Detroit Lakes (28th with 16 points), Fergus Falls (30th) with 9 points and Bemidji (33rd with 1 point).