Three Park Rapids wrestlers advance to state semifinals

Ashton Clark used three takedowns and a nearfall for a 10-0 major decision over Dover-Eyota's Taylor DeFrang in the 106-pound bracket.

Justin Dravis pinned Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena's Mason Preston in 1:18 at 160 pounds.

Cody Dravis pinned Trinity School at River Ridge's Colm Maines in 51 seconds at 170 pounds.

Park Rapids' Jared Sunram was thrown into the wrestlebacks with a 4-2 loss to West Central Area's Keaton Long in a 152-pound quarterfinal match.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Nevis' Dillon McGee dropped a 4-2 decision to Minneota's Brant Buysse in a quarterfinal match at 113 pounds while United North Central's Toby Hintzman was also thrown into the wrestlebacks with a 5-4 loss to Westfield's Colton Krell at 160.

The state semifinals will begin Saturday at 10:15 a.m. with the finals set for 6:30 p.m.