Swimmers break two school records at state meet

Benson clocked a 55.46 to finish 12th in the 100 backstroke to qualify for Saturday's consolation finals. That time broke Connor Smythe's school record of 56.15 set in 2014.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Spencer Fritze, Zach Behrens, Sam Eystad and Matt Benson also broke a school record with a 1:31.80. That time was good for 19th place as that relay team missed advancing to the consolation finals. It was good enough to break the school record of 1:32.39 set by Smythe, Ben Kading, Jake Waggoner and Zach Eystad in 2013.

Park Rapids' other three state entrants also missed out on advancing to Saturday's finals.

Casimir Simonson, Fritze, Behrens and Matt Benson clocked a 1:42.26 for 20th place in the 200 medley relay. Matt Benson finished 26th in the 200 freestyle with a 1:52.08 and Fritze was 26th in the 50 freestyle with a 22.85.

Fritze, who sits in fifth place, will compete in the diving finals and Marcus Benson will compete in the consolation finals of the 100 backstroke when the state Class A meet concludes Saturday starting at noon.