Four Park Rapids wrestlers win first matches at state

Ashton Clark posted a 9-0 major decision over Pipestone's Grant Budden at 106 pounds. Jared Sunram used a nearfall late in the third period for an 11-10 minor decision over ACGC's Shane Whitcomb at 152. Justin Dravis used a reversal and takedown in the third period for a 6-4 minor decision over St. Charles' Bennett Sikkink at 160. Cody Dravis pinned Goodhue's Mason Huemann in 1:55 at 170.

Park Rapids' Nolan Booge suffered an 8-6 loss to Sibley East's Tanner Pasvogel at 132 while Jacob Bittmann was pinned by Westfield's Mitchell Oswald in 4:38 at 220.

Nevis' Dillon McGee pinned ACGC's Hayden Straumann in 1:27 in his first-round match at 113. United North Central's Ben Johnson dropped a 21-8 major decision to Pipestone's Michael Suda at 126 and UNC's Toby Hintzman defeated West Central Area's Tyler Onstad 8-3 at 160.

The quarterfinals will begin at 4 p.m. with the wrestlebacks starting at 7 p.m. The state tournament concludes Saturday with championship matches at 6:30 p.m.